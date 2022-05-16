IPL 2022 to cross 1000 sixes mark, breaks most sixes record in a season

Indian Premier League 15th edition (IPL 2022) is arguably one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of the cash-rich league. The IPL 2022 served fans with extraordinary batting performances, acrobatic fielding displays and some exceptional bowling spells, but most of them all that fans love watching is big hits. IPL 2022 broke the record of hitting the most sixes in a single season in the league.

Most Sixes in a single IPL season

873 in 2022 *

872 in 2018

784 in 2019

734 in 2020

731 in 2012

In 61 matches of IPL 2022, batsmen have hit 873 sixes. Earlier in IPL 2018, 872 maximums were hit in the season. With 11 matches to go in the season, it is very likely to break the 1000 sixes mark.

Longest six in IPL 2022

As of now, the record for hitting the longest six in IPL 2022 is with Punjab Kings' explosive batsman Liam Livingstone. Livingstone smashed a humongous 117-metre hit against Gujarat Titans, against the bowling of Mohammad Shami. Livingstone has also struck a 108 metre six off Mukesh Choudhury’s bowling in the match against Chennai Super Kings.

The English player was bought at the IPL Mega Auction for a whopping sum of Rs 11.5 crore and he ensured that Punjab Kings owners were not disappointed.

Biggest sixes in IPL 2022

L Livingstone (PBKS) - 117m- vs M Shami (GT)

Dewald Brevis (MI) - 112m - vs R Chahar (PBKS)

L Livingstone (PBKS) - 108m - vs M Choudhary (CSK)

N Pooran (SRH) - 108m- vs A Nortje (DC)

J Buttler (RR) - 107m - vs S Thakur (DC)