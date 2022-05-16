हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 to cross 1000 sixes mark, breaks most sixes record in a season

In 61 matches of IPL 2022, batsmen have hit 873 sixes. Earlier in IPL 2018, 872 maximums were hit in the season. With 11 matches to go in the season, it is very likely to break the 1000 sixes mark. 

IPL 2022 to cross 1000 sixes mark, breaks most sixes record in a season
Source/Twitter

Indian Premier League 15th edition (IPL 2022) is arguably one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of the cash-rich league. The IPL 2022 served fans with extraordinary batting performances, acrobatic fielding displays and some exceptional bowling spells, but most of them all that fans love watching is big hits. IPL 2022 broke the record of hitting the most sixes in a single season in the league. 

Most Sixes in a single IPL season

873 in 2022 *

872 in 2018

784 in 2019

734 in 2020

731 in 2012

In 61 matches of IPL 2022, batsmen have hit 873 sixes. Earlier in IPL 2018, 872 maximums were hit in the season. With 11 matches to go in the season, it is very likely to break the 1000 sixes mark. 

Longest six in IPL 2022

As of now, the record for hitting the longest six in IPL 2022 is with Punjab Kings' explosive batsman Liam Livingstone. Livingstone smashed a humongous 117-metre hit against Gujarat Titans, against the bowling of Mohammad Shami. Livingstone has also struck a 108 metre six off Mukesh Choudhury’s bowling in the match against Chennai Super Kings.

The English player was bought at the IPL Mega Auction for a whopping sum of Rs 11.5 crore and he ensured that Punjab Kings owners were not disappointed. 

Biggest sixes in IPL 2022

L Livingstone (PBKS) - 117m- vs M Shami (GT)

Dewald Brevis (MI) - 112m - vs R Chahar (PBKS)

L Livingstone (PBKS) - 108m - vs M Choudhary (CSK)

N Pooran (SRH) - 108m- vs A Nortje (DC)

J Buttler (RR) - 107m - vs S Thakur (DC)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPL sixesBiggest six in IPL 2022
Next
Story

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings hit new low, bag THIS unwanted record

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Namaste India: PM Modi leaves for Nepal's Lumbini, will give a message of peace to the world