With Delhi Capitals' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL 2022 points table has started looking even more interesting as six teams are still fighting for the two playoffs spot. After beating SRH, DC jumped up to the fifth spot in the points table while Kane Williamson's side is just behind them at sixth. The Orange Army are now on a three-match losing streak.

A look at the Points Table after Match No. 50 of the #TATAIPL 2022 #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/2L2ZeGrg58 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2022

MI and CSK are out of the playoffs race while KKR, PBKS, SRH, DC, RCB and RR are fighting for the two spots in the final four. LSG and GT are almost confirmed to make it to the playoffs. DC need to win at least three out of their remaining four matches while SRH have the same equation now.

Orange Cap

Delhi capitals opener David Warner entered the top five of Orange Cap race with his unbeaten 92 runs knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR's Jos Buttler is way ahead of everyone with 588 runs to his name, followed by LSG's KL Rahul, PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan, Warner and SRH's Abhishek Sharma. It will be a race between Rahul and Buttler unless someone pulls a rabbit out of the hat.

Purple Cap

DC's Kuldeep Yadav could claim just one wicket in the match against SRH which minimized the gap between him and RR's Yuzvendra Chahal but still keeps him at number two in the Purple Cap race. Kuldeep is now just one wicket behind Chahal. PBKS' Kagiso Rabad, SRH's T Natarajan and RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga are next on the list.