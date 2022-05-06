Playing against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals David Warner smashed unbeaten 92 runs to help his side get to a solid total on Thursday and eventually win the match. Warner was named Man of the Match and during the post-match conversation, he expressed his feeling after scoring runs against SRH. Warner said that he did not need any added motivation for the game.

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner scored an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th match of IPL 2022 played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes during his innings. Thanks to his innings, Delhi Capitals scored 207 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Warner had an unbeaten century partnership of 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 *).

Warner played a destructive knock against his former franchise SunRisers franchise - who sacked him midway through the last season over his poor form.

"I didn't need extra motivation (playing against SRH), we've seen what's happened before in the past, it was good to get the win on the board. It was a little bit silly of me to try and run fast (while batting with Powell). He hit some clean and ... gee ... they go a long way. And even Livo (Livingstone) the other day - 117m. These guys are clearing these fences like anything," said David Warner in a post-match presentation. Claiming that it was a good wicket to bat on, Warner said that the humidity was taking a lot out of him.

"It's a really nice wicket, I've had some success here. I knew if I played my strokes, it was going to come off. Challenging here in Mumbai with the humidity and I was cooked there towards the back end, I am getting older. Having Rovman at the other end was amazing. I was glad he was at the other end," he added.

Speaking about the wicket, Warner said that it was good for batting and anything around 200 would have been par. He allowed Rovman Powell to have a strike throughout the final over, despite having the opportunity to smash an excellent century.

"I thought he (Bhuvi) was going to bowl a yorker, it was wider. As I tried to turn, I actually saw Jos play one recently, so I practised that in the nets. I bat right-handed in the nets against the spinners sometimes. You got to try these shots. I premeditated to try and reverse it, but when it was bowled there, I just tried to back-cut it and it came off. I said to him (Powell), I am running two no matter what and I don't care if I get run out. I am just glad he could clear the fence," said Warner.

Coming to the match, chasing a huge target of 208 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad could score 186 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets while Shardul Thakur took two wickets. This was Delhi's fifth win in 10 matches. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team has slipped to sixth place.

This was DC's 5th win in IPL 2022 while SRH fell to their 5th loss of the season, both teams have played 10 games and now have 10 points each. Rishabh Pant-led team have now moved to 5th on the points table, as they have better NRR (Net Run Rate) in comparison to SRH.