IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: LSG climb to top spot, Quinton De Kock enters top 5

Lucknow Super Giants dethroned Gujarat Titans and took the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table, while KKR have now been pushed to the brink of elimination after their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

LSG players (Source: Twitter)

Brilliant knocks by Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda followed by a sensational performance by Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) led Lucknow Super Giants to a dominating 75 run-win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the 53rd match of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants dethroned Gujarat Titans and took the top spot in the points table. Both Lucknow and Gujarat have registered 8 wins in 11 matches but the K.L. Rahul-led side has a superior run rate (0.703) than Hardik Pandya's team (0.120). 

On the other hand, KKR have now been pushed to the brink of elimination after their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

Orange Cap

LSG opener Quinton De Kock entered the top five of the Orange Cap race after scoring fifty against KKR on Saturday. RR's Jos Buttler is way ahead of everyone with 618 runs to his name, followed by LSG's KL Rahul, PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan, DC's David Warner and De Kock.

Purple Cap

RR's Yuzvendra Chahal consolidated his position at top with three wickets against PBKS. The leggie is leading the tally with 22 wickets in his kitty, while DC's Kuldeep Yadav, who is second in the Purple Cap race, is now four wickets behind Chahal with 18 scalps to his name. PBKS' Kagiso Rabad, SRH's T Natarajan and RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga are next on the list.

