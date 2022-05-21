हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Rajasthan Royals seal second spot, Yuzvendra Chahal reclaims Purple Cap

All is good in the bowling department for Rajasthan as their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reclaims the Purple Cap with two wickets in the game against CSK.

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals claimed the second spot in the points table by beating MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in their last league stage game of IPL 2022 here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. With these two points, RR tie-up with Lucknow Super Giants at 18 points but as they have better NRR they get to sit at number 2. They will now be facing Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of IPL 2022. Even if they lose their first game in the playoffs. They will get another chance of making it into the final by winning the second qualifier. 

However, all is not good with Rajasthan Royals going into the playoffs as their star opener and Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler has looked out of form in the last seven matches. After scoring three centuries in the first seven, the English opener has lost his touch and is struggling for runs. In the first half of the IPL 2022, Jos scored 491 runs with an average of 81 and a strike rate of 161. However, in the next seven games, his form has gone south as he managed to score just 138 runs at an average of 19 and strike rate of 111. Buttler's form will be crucial for RR if they want to do good in Playoffs. 

On the other hand, all is good in the bowling department for Rajasthan as their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reclaims the Purple Cap with two wickets in the game against CSK. Chahal overtook, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga. Chahal has 26 wickets to his name while Hasaranga has 24. 

