Just three games left for the playoffs and we are yet to find which four teams will qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2022. On the last day of the league stage, the fans will get to know the final four. Currently, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are in the fray for the three spots. LSG have already qualified for the playoffs but their second spot is in danger as RR are aiming for it with one game in hand. DC's fortune is in their hand as they need two more points to win the game.

In this article, we will take you through all the IPL 2022 playoff scenarios for all teams.

Teams out of playoffs race

Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders

Teams qualified for the playoffs

Gujarat Titans (Number one spot fixed)

Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals have their fortune in their hand. They need one more win to get to 16 points and with better NRR they will replace RCB in top four. Their last game is against Mumbai Indians which is also the last game of the league stage.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis RCB have 16 points in their name but their playoffs qualification is uncertain as they have NRR in negative. IF DC won their last game against MI, its a warp for RCB. But if they do not then RCB will qualify with 16 points

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's side is surely going into the playoffs. But they have a chance of making it even better. They have 16 points to their name and their NRR is better than LSG, so if they manage to win their game against CSK they can climb above LSG in the points table and secure the second spot. Finishing in the top two is important as it gives you a better chance of making it to the playoffs.