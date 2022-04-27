हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

WATCH MS Dhoni trolls Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad in fun CSK video

A never-seen-before MS Dhoni makes fun of his CSK teammates in this video

Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni is known for his amazing sense of humour, something which many do not relate to him as he looks calm and composed in the middle. 

In the latest video released by Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni can be seen taking potshots at his teammates Dwayne Bravo and Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

CSK showed some match images to Dhoni, Gaikwad and Bravo and asked for their comments on the same. 

MSD said that at times when match is in a crucial situation, Bravo comes up to me and says 'my mind is not working'. 

He further took a dig at the West Indian all-rounder and said, "I think in the last 10-12 years, I haven’t told Bravo what to bowl, more often than not I tell him to bowl whatever you want, but don’t bowl this variation."

Dhoni also said that when Bravo gets hit, he thinks of giving him gloves to him and start bowling himself as he cannot bowl worse than Bravo on that day. 

"This is when Bravo gets hit and I am thinking should I give him the gloves and start bowling because I can’t bowl any worse.” 

In one more image, in which Dhoni is seen pointing a finger to the skies, he says, “I am telling Bravo that he can only bowl one wide an over, you can’t keep bowling 3-4 wides an over."

Then CSK flashes a picture of Ruturaj diving to save himself from a run out and Bravo comments that 'Rutu is in love'. 

Watch the video below: 

CSK will next play SRH at MCA, Pune on May 1. 

 

