'These Two Cricketers Will Make International Debut In Next 90 Days...', Aakash Chopra Makes BOLD Prediction

As the IPL 2023 unfolds, a new generation of cricketing talents has taken centre stage, going head-to-head with the best players in the world and emerging victorious. With veteran stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli nearing the twilight of their careers, the time has come for India's young brigade to seize the spotlight. Among the standout performers in this year's IPL are two promising left-handers, Yashasvi Jaiswal of the Rajasthan Royals and Rinku Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders. According to former Indian opener Aakash Chopra, these budding talents are destined to make their debut for the national team sooner rather than later.

Chopra has boldly predicted that Yashasvi Jaiswal will don the Indian jersey within the next 90 days. He also emphasized the need to take Rinku Singh seriously, citing the left-hander's blistering display of power-hitting, including five consecutive sixes against the Gujarat Titans, as undeniable evidence of his prowess. Chopra further underlined that both Jaiswal and Singh are not limited to T20 cricket, as their impressive performances in domestic cricket validate their all-round abilities.

"I have set a timeline for Yashasvi Jaiswal. I believe he will earn his place in the Indian team in the next 90 days. Another player who deserves serious consideration is Rinku Singh. Those five sixes were no fluke. With over 400 runs under his belt and an exceptional strike rate from his batting position, there is no alternative choice available," Chopra stated, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"It's important to remember that these two players aren't confined to T20 cricket. Rinku boasts a first-class average of 60, while Yashasvi has already accumulated over 1000 runs in his relatively short domestic career. They have proven their mettle in other formats as well. The IPL just tends to draw more attention to a player's performances," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in scintillating form throughout IPL 2023, amassing 575 runs in 13 matches, including a century and the fastest-ever fifty in IPL history against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He currently ranks third on the Orange Cap leaderboard, symbolizing the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh has been a revelation for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The young southpaw has emerged as the franchise's highest run-getter, accumulating an impressive tally of 407 runs. His heroic feat of hitting five consecutive sixes in the final over against the Gujarat Titans snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for KKR.