Watch: Nehra's Fiery Clash With Pandya Even After Victory Against SRH, Chopra Reveals Reason

Gujarat Titans have been displaying outstanding performance throughout the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Their latest triumph against the Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their spot in the playoffs, as they clinched a commanding 34-run victory at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, despite the team's convincing win and Shubman Gill's remarkable maiden IPL century, head coach Ashish Nehra appeared displeased. Observers noted a heated argument between Nehra and skipper Hardik Pandya after the first innings, likely stemming from the batting collapse that occurred during the latter stages of their innings.

After losing the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over without any runs on the board, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan orchestrated an impressive recovery. The duo crafted a magnificent 147-run partnership for the second wicket, propelling their team towards a substantial total of 200-220. However, Gujarat Titans experienced an unexpected collapse in the latter half of their innings.

In the next 35 balls, they could only muster 41 runs, losing 8 wickets, including 4 in the final over. Consequently, despite Shubman Gill's valiant knock of 101 runs from 58 deliveries, Gujarat Titans finished with a total of 188/9 after 20 overs. This disappointing turn of events left Ashish Nehra visibly frustrated, leading to his argument with Hardik Pandya. Nehra's lack of celebration for Gill's century further highlighted his dissatisfaction.

Renowned former Indian opener and current commentator, Aakash Chopra, voiced his opinion on the matter. He concurred with Nehra's decision not to celebrate Gill's century, believing that Gujarat Titans had the potential to achieve a much higher score. Chopra even suggested that a target of 210 or even 225 was well within reach. Nehra's restrained reaction stemmed from his acknowledgement of the Sunrisers Hyderabad's capabilities as opponents. Chopra emphasized that Nehra's astute assessment of the situation prevented him from underestimating their opponents and encouraged him to envision a significantly higher total.

"A score of 210 or even 225 should have been made there. He (Ashish Nehra) did not celebrate because he did not take Sunrisers Hyderabad lightly as an opponent. And I think he is right. He did not celebrate because he could see the fact that 225 could have been made, especially with Gill bringing up his century inside the 17th over," expressed Aakash Chopra during the mid-innings show at Jio Cinema.

Nehra's discontent reflects his desire for the team to reach their full potential and maximize their opportunities in the tournament. As the playoffs approach, the Gujarat Titans will need to address their batting collapse and ensure a more commanding performance to contend for the IPL title.