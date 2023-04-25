IPL 2023: David Warner In The Dock In Spite Of Delhi Capitals Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Here’s WHY

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner’s Monday night in Hyderabad turned sour when he was hauled up after the team’s seven-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was DC’s second successive win of the season after a run of five losses to start IPL 2023.

The Delhi side ended up short of completing their allotted 20 overs in time against SRH and even had play with one less fielder in the final over against the home side. However, Mukesh Kumar proved to be the hero for DC, defending 13 runs in the final over against Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen magnificently.

But DC skipper David Warner had to pay the price for the tardiness of his team’s bowlers. “Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad,” an IPL statement read.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” the statement added.

Virat Kohli fined Rs 24 lakh

Warner’s penalty comes as day after Royal Challengers Bangalore stand-in skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 24 lakh for his team’s second over-rate offence. Regular RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has already been fined Rs 12 lakh for the first offence earlier this season.

For the second offence in a season, the captain of the bowling team will be fined 24 lakhs and the other 10 players will either be fined six lakhs or 25 per cent of their match fees, depending on which amount is lesser. For the third and each subsequent offence in a season, the captain of the bowling team will be fined 30 lakhs and will also be banned for one match. The other 10 players in the team will also be fined 12 lakhs or 50 per cent of their match fees, depending on which amount is lesser.

Apart from Virat Kohli, David Warner and Faf du Plessis, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson have also been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.