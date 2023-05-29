topStoriesenglish2615204
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Final: Ahead Of The Much-Awaited Game, Image Of ‘CSK Runner Up’ At Narendra Modi Stadium Go Viral STST

The image has prompted several confused fans to ask if the match is fixed or if there’s something else going on.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The IPL 2023 final was postponed due to heavy rains.
  • The 'CSK Runner Up' image was part of regular testing.
  • CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final will take place tonight.

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 Final: Ahead Of The Much-Awaited Game, Image Of ‘CSK Runner Up’ At Narendra Modi Stadium Go Viral STST

After nearly two months of thrilling sports action, fans of the Indian Premier League are getting ready to see Chennai Super King take on Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2023 trophy. While the epic clash between the two teams didn’t pan out on Sunday, May 28 due to heavy rains, fans will be glued to their screens on Monday for the rescheduled event. However, ahead of the finals, an image of a giant screen from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad displaying the text “Runner Up Chennai Super Kings” has now gone viral on social media. The image has prompted several confused fans to ask if the match is fixed or if there’s something else going on. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While many fans were left confused about the image, the screen display seems to be part of the regular display testing for the various outcomes of the results of the match. This includes graphics for CSK winning, GT winning and GT coming up as runner-ups. Such a form of display testing is part of the course ahead of most cricket matches. 

The two teams will get the chance to prove which display screen the thousands of fans will be able to see tonight. With weather forecasts giving a smaller chance of rain on Monday, fans will be eagerly hoping for a full 40-over game. 

 

 

However, in case of rain, the teams will try to have a 5-game over each at the minimum. If even that is not possible then the match will be decided by a single super over. However, if the rain prevents any play from happening then GT, who are defending champs, will be crowned winners because of having a higher point total from the league stage of the tournament.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?