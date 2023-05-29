IPL 2023 Final: Ahead Of The Much-Awaited Game, Image Of ‘CSK Runner Up’ At Narendra Modi Stadium Go Viral STST

After nearly two months of thrilling sports action, fans of the Indian Premier League are getting ready to see Chennai Super King take on Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2023 trophy. While the epic clash between the two teams didn’t pan out on Sunday, May 28 due to heavy rains, fans will be glued to their screens on Monday for the rescheduled event. However, ahead of the finals, an image of a giant screen from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad displaying the text “Runner Up Chennai Super Kings” has now gone viral on social media. The image has prompted several confused fans to ask if the match is fixed or if there’s something else going on.

While many fans were left confused about the image, the screen display seems to be part of the regular display testing for the various outcomes of the results of the match. This includes graphics for CSK winning, GT winning and GT coming up as runner-ups. Such a form of display testing is part of the course ahead of most cricket matches.

The two teams will get the chance to prove which display screen the thousands of fans will be able to see tonight. With weather forecasts giving a smaller chance of rain on Monday, fans will be eagerly hoping for a full 40-over game.

Hopefully, full game tomorrow. In the unlikely situation that we can't get even a 5 overs a side game, there will be a super over. If even that is not possible, the team that finished higher at the end of the league stage is declared the winner

However, in case of rain, the teams will try to have a 5-game over each at the minimum. If even that is not possible then the match will be decided by a single super over. However, if the rain prevents any play from happening then GT, who are defending champs, will be crowned winners because of having a higher point total from the league stage of the tournament.