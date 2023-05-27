IPL 2023 Final: Rain Threat Looms Large Over Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad? What Happens If Mother Nature Plays Spoilsport In CSK vs GT Final?

The IPL 2023 final faces the looming possibility of rain, given the unpredictable nature of weather conditions. A recent game at the venue encountered heavy rainfall and wind, resulting in a 30-minute delay at the start. If similar weather persists, it could potentially impact the final match. Unfortunately, there is currently no information available regarding a reserve day for the IPL 2023 playoffs. This raises concerns about what would happen if there is no allocated reserve day.

According to IPL's playing conditions, during the league stage, a match result can only be determined if both teams have played a minimum of 5 overs each, using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method if necessary. If the minimum number of overs is not completed, the match is abandoned, and both teams receive one point each.

The same rule applies to the final match. If weather conditions prevent a result, the winner will be determined based on their position in the points table. This means the team with a higher standing in the league stage would be crowned the winner in case the final match ends without a result.

In the 2022 IPL playing conditions, an additional time allowance of 120 minutes was granted for each playoff match. Therefore, the final match could start as late as 10:10 PM without reducing the overs, considering the original 8 PM start time. However, the exact start time and the existence of a reserve day for the final match are yet to be confirmed.

If the final match ends in a tie or has no result, a Super Over will be played to determine the winner, as per IPL regulations. However, if conditions do not permit a Super Over or subsequent Super Overs within the available time, the team that finished first in the points table at the end of the round-robin matches will be declared the winner of the final.

In the event that the final match is also affected by rain and a reserve day is scheduled (potentially on May 29, although yet to be confirmed), there would be an opportunity to play the match on that day. However, if no play is possible, the team that topped the table will be awarded the final match and subsequently crowned the champions of IPL 2023.