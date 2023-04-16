IPL 2023: MI To Wear Team's Women's Premier League Jersey Vs KKR To Mark ESA Day

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be wearing a different jersey in their upcoming IPL 2023 clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium. The Rohit Sharma and company will be wearing the jersey of MI's women's team in this game. MI are going to celebrate ESA day on Sunday. ESA stands for Education and Sports For All, a campaign run by Mumbai Indians to promote education and sports development for girls. A total of 19,000 girls from many NGOs across the country will attend the MI vs KKR game on Sunday at Wankhede. Men players from the Mumbai Indians received boxes with the WPL jersey and showed their excitement of wearing them on Sunday.

KKR vs MI Preview

Mumbai Indians enter the contest with a win in their last clash vs Delhi Capitals (DC). Led by a brilliant fifty from their captain, MI posted a six-wicket win over DC, a few days ago. Rohit Struck a fabulous 65 off 45 deliveries to help MI chase down the target of 173 runs in a game that saw last-ball finish. Ishan Kishan, 31 off 26 balls, helped with a solid start while Tilak Varma, 41 off 29), continued his good show in the season. Suryakumar Yadav's form is a big concern though as the mainstay of MI batting scored another golden duck in the game. This was his fourth golden duck in 6 innings.

MI are currently are on 9th spot in the points table. They are habitual slow starters in the tournament. MI are known for going on losing streaks and then suddenly shifting gears to go on and win the championships,

Players to watch out in MI vs KKR

It will be interesting to see whether Jofra Archer returns to the playing 11 or not. He had missed the CSK and DC matches due to issues in right elbow. MI needs a fit Archer in the playing 11 for success a strong KKR outfit. Apart from Archer, all eyes will be on Rohit, Kishan, Tilak and Tim David. Dewald Brevis has not played a game yet. Finding a place for him will be slightly difficult right now.

As far as KKR are concerned, watch out for Rinku Singh, who has been a phenomenon in this season so far. What KKR can possibly do is promote him up the order. Skipper Rana too played a good hand even if in a losing cause vs SRH. Venkatesh Iyer should aim for consistency while Jason Roy may come in for Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening slot.