IPL 2023 New Toss Rule: Teams Will Reveal Their Playing XI Only After The Flip Of Coin - Read More Here

IPL 2023 is going to see another rule come into force after the announcement of Impact Player. From IPL 2023, teams can reveal their playing 11s not before, but after the toss has taken place. The teams will be allowed to come out with two team sheets, and can hand over the choice of their team sheet after they know whether they are bowling or batting first. This change of rule at the toss will help them make plans for the Impact player, said a BCCI source. As per ESPNcricinfo, the governing body of IPL has already shared a note with all the ten franchises, listing down the toss change.

"Currently the captains have to exchange the teams before the toss. This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player," read the note.

Before IPL, SA 20 League had already implemented the same rule. In SA 20, teams used to put 13 names in the list when the captains came for the toss and then they could finalise the playing 11 after the flip of coin. SA 20 tournament director and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith had said that this rule was allowed in the league to ensure there is a level playing field for both the teams and the impact of the toss is lessend.

IPL 2023 kickstarts on March 31 with the game between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be interesting to see how this new rule affects the end result of the IPL matches.