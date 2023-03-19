Ahead Of IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals (DC) Launch Their New Jersey- See Pic Inside

Delhi Capitals launched their brand new jersey ahead of IPL 2023. DC shared the glimpse of the new team kit on Sunday afternoon. The franchise has retained the blue and red combination but the design is different this year. Earlier, DC used to red even on the chest but this year, the red is only on the shoulder while the front and back of the jersey is completely blue. "Mood after looking at our #IPL2023 threads. #YehHaiNayiDilli ki Nayi Jersey," DC captioned the photo in which David Warner, Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw can be seen wearing it.

You can check out the jersey below:

DC deconstructed the jersey, telling the reason behind the design. An Infographic was shared by DC on their social media accounts in which they wrote by significance of the colour combination and the design elements. "A lighter, red tone and a part of the Vermillion colour family, it often signifies a fresh, fierce beginning, just like ours for the season ahead," DC described why they opted for the colour red on the shoulders.

Explaining the important of blue colour scheme, it said, "A bolder, medium dark shade of cyan-blue that stands for liveliness, energy and youth resembling the Capitals philosophy."

There is also a Tiger print on the jersey. "Our identity on and off the field, showingour fearless attitude and courageous approach in the face of every challenge ahead," read the description of The DC Tigers.

Rishabh Pant will not be available for DC this year as he has been ruled out due to injuries he sustained after the car accident last year. Warner will be leading the team in his absece while left-arm off-spinner Axar Patel has been named as the vice-captain of the side.