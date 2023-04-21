IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: RCB Climb To 5th Spot, Faf du Plessis And Mohammed Siraj Move To No 1

Thursday was a double-header day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) emerging victorious in contrasting styles. RCB climbed to fifth place on the IPL 2023 Points Table with their third win in six matches to get six points with a net run-rate (NRR) of -0.068. DC, on the other hand, remain at the bottom in 10th and last place with just 1 win in 6 matches.

RCB joined 4 other teams – Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) – on six points. Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the Points Table with 8 points from 6 matches followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who also have 8 points.

Virat Kohli led the RCB team after a gap of 464 days as regular skipper Faf du Plessis had injured himself during the last match against CSK. MS Dhoni’s side CSK can also join RR and LSG at the top of the points table on Friday night as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next match at the Chepauk.

PBKS and KKR, on the other hand, slipped to 7th and 8th position on the Points Table after their third and fourth loss respectively.

Faf du Plessis retains Orange Cap

RCB’s regular skipper Faf du Plessis retained his IPL 2023 Orange Cap although he was substituted in the second innings by ‘Impact Player’ due to injury. Du Plessis scored a brilliant 84 to take up his runs tally to 343 runs from 6 matches with 4 fifties to his name and a strike-rate of 166.5

DC skipper David Warner also scored fourth fifty of the season – 57 off 41 balls against KKR – to move up to 2nd place in the list with 285 runs in 6 games. RCB opener Kohli is in third place on the Orange Cap list with 279 runs in 6 games with 4 fifties as well.

Mohammed Siraj grabs Purple Cap

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj was brilliant with the ball, claiming 4/21 against PBKS to become the new holder of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap. Siraj now has 12 wickets from 6 matches ahead of LSG pacer Mark Wood, who has 11 wickets in 4 games.

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in third spot with 11 wickets in 6 matches while GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan also has 11 wickets from 5 matches and remains in 4th position.

KKR off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy moved up to 7th place with a couple of wickets against DC on Thursday night and now has 9 wickets in 6 matches. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is in 8th place and also has 9 wickets in 6 games.