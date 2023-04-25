Watch: Rare Footage Of MS Dhoni Losing His Cool And Screaming At CSK Teammate Goes Viral

Often referred as 'captain cool' by his beloved fan, MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains Team India has had. Similarly, he is also one of bests leaders the Indian Premier League has seen in it's history. Dhoni is known for always keeping his cool and being composed even in the worst situations one can be in on a cricket field. However, MSD recently proved that is also a human being and sometimes he can also react to some situations aggressively.

On Tuesday, Dhoni was seen losing his cool on a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate and the footage went viral over social media. Dhoni was screaming at a teammate during the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 clash. In the end, he even gave the player a death stare as well.

Watch the video here:

In the clash, CSK posted a massive total of 226 runs against RCB as Devon Conway 83 (45), Ajinkya Rahane 37 (20) and Shivam Dube 5 (27) ran havoc on the hosts bowling attack. Royal Challengers Bangalore gave tough competition with their batting as well but in the end the target of 227 was just too much for the home side.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, CSK captain MS Dhoni said, "Whenever you score 210-220, the batsmen need to keep on hitting and it’s a matter of a few overs in the middle. If Faf and Maxi had continued, they would have won the game by the 18th over. You need to be involved in the process, you know, what bowling changes do you need to make. From behind, I keep assessing. Maybe it’s easy for me because I’m so close to the game, see if there’s some deflection off the pitch for the spinners and the fast bowlers. I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about the result."

IPL 2023 CSK Squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).