LIVE Updates | GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Hardik Pandya vs Rohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: MI Aim To Bounce Back.
After their three-game winning streak was snapped by Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad. Mumbai's death over bowling proved to be their downfall, conceding 96 runs in the final five overs in their last match. Their experienced spin bowling duo, Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen has been on the money, while the top and middle order have looked formidable. However, MI's bowlers will have to sort out their issues ahead of the clash against Gujarat.
Titans possess a strong bowling attack, led by Mohit Sharma and veteran Mohammed Shami, and have shown their ability to defend totals. Gujarat's spin department, led by Rashid Khan, looks potent, and they will need their batters, including Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and David Miller, to push the score in the middle overs. Promoting Miller up the order could help address their slow batting in the middle overs.
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Probable Playing XI
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
LIVE GT vs MI IPL 2023: Full Squad
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal