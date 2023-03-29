IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma To Skip Few Matches Due To THIS Reason, Suryakumar Yadav To Be Mumbai Indians Stand-In Skipper

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has the dual responsibility of leading five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians as well. IPL 2023 will be a big season for Rohit and MI, after they failed to progress to the playoffs in the last two seasons. However, skipper Rohit will be prioritising his preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 later this year as well.

MI captain Rohit Sharma has decided to skip a few matches in the IPL 2023 as part of his workload management looking at India’s packed schedule after the T20 league. Teammate Suryakumar Yadav will be leading MI in the absence of Rohit Sharma, according to a report in Indian Express newspaper.

India have a packed international schedule, with the World Test Championship final starting at The Oval in London a week after the IPL 2023 final and the 50-over World Cup scheduled at home in October-November.

According to the Indian Express report, Rohit is likely to pick and choose the IPL games he will play this season, though he will continue to travel with the team and will be guiding Suryakumar from the dugout when he is not playing.

Mumbai Indians are already hampered by the non-availability of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to back surgery for the entire IPL 2023. It remains to be seen how MI perform in the absence of Rohit for some of their matches.

After the ODI series loss against Australia, Rohit Sharma had said that it is up to the IPL franchises to keep the Team India players fit for international cricket now. “It’s all up to the franchises now. They own them now. We have given some indications to the teams, but at the end of the day, it’s up to the franchises. And more importantly, it’s up to the players. They are all adults; they have to look after their bodies. If they feel it’s getting a bit too much, they can talk about it and take a break in one or two games. I doubt if that will happen, but,” Rohit had said in Chennai.

In IPL 2022, Rohit averaged just 19.14 from 14 matches, scoring 268 runs without a single fifty to his name as Mumbai Indians finished dead last on the points table.