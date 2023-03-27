MI IPL 2023 Team Squad: Mumbai Indians Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma need to bounce back from two disappointing seasons and get back to winning ways early if they hope to challenge for the title.
No team has won more Indian Premier League (IPL) titles than the Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL champions are a powerhouse team when it comes to IPL but have struggled to live up to their lofty standards in the last couple of season.
Since winning their fifth crown in IPL 2020, MI have not reached the Playoffs and will look to change than when IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31. They finished rock bottom at 10th place with just four wins in 14 matches last year.
MI have already been dealt a severe blow with the their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out of IPL 2023, missing his first full season of the T20 league since 2013. However, there is some good news in store with pacer Jofra Archer recovering from injury which kept him out of IPL 2022.
South African duo of Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis will also miss MI’s first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2 but should be available for their second game onwards against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8. Australian pacer Jhye Richardson, though, has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as well.
MI will be hoping that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will be able to fill the big shoes of Kieron Pollard, who has retired from IPL and is currently the batting coach of Mumbai Indians. It remains to be seen if another all-rounder, Arjun Tendulkar, will finally make his IPL debut this year.
Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Schedule
Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru
Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai
Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi
Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight
Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad
Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai
Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad
Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai
Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali
Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai
Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai
Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai
Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow
Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Squad
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Rohit Sharma (c)
|India
|35 years
|Batsman
|INR 16 Cr(R)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|32 years
|Batsman
|INR 8 Cr(R)
|Tilak Varma
|India
|20 years
|Batsman
|INR 1.70 Cr(R)
|Ramandeep Singh
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Dewald Brevis
|India
|19 years
|Batsman
|INR 3 crores(R)
|Ishan Kishan (wk)
|India
|24 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 15.25 crores(R)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 12 Cr(R)
|Kumar Kartikeya Singh
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Jofra Archer
|England
|27 years
|Bowler
|INR 8 crores(R)
|Hrithik Shokeen
|India
|22 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|23 years
|All-rounder
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Tim David
|Singapore
|26 years
|All-rounder
|INR 8.25 Crores(R)
|Tristan Stubbs
|South Africa
|22 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 20 lakhs(R)
|Arshad Khan
|India
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 lakhs(R)
|Akash Madhwal
|India
|29 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 lakhs(R)
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|32 years
|Bowler
|Traded from RCB
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|23 years
|Al-rounder
|INR 17.50 Crores
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.5 Crores
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|22 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|33 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs
|Vishnu Vinod
|India
|29 years
|Wicket-keeper
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Shams Mulani
|India
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|21 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Nehal Wadhera
|India
|22 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
