No team has won more Indian Premier League (IPL) titles than the Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL champions are a powerhouse team when it comes to IPL but have struggled to live up to their lofty standards in the last couple of season.

Since winning their fifth crown in IPL 2020, MI have not reached the Playoffs and will look to change than when IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31. They finished rock bottom at 10th place with just four wins in 14 matches last year.

MI have already been dealt a severe blow with the their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out of IPL 2023, missing his first full season of the T20 league since 2013. However, there is some good news in store with pacer Jofra Archer recovering from injury which kept him out of IPL 2022.

South African duo of Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis will also miss MI’s first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2 but should be available for their second game onwards against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8. Australian pacer Jhye Richardson, though, has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as well.

MI will be hoping that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will be able to fill the big shoes of Kieron Pollard, who has retired from IPL and is currently the batting coach of Mumbai Indians. It remains to be seen if another all-rounder, Arjun Tendulkar, will finally make his IPL debut this year.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight

Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Squad