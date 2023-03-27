topStoriesenglish2588248
MI IPL 2023 Team Squad: Mumbai Indians Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma need to bounce back from two disappointing seasons and get back to winning ways early if they hope to challenge for the title.

Mar 27, 2023

No team has won more Indian Premier League (IPL) titles than the Mumbai Indians. The five-time IPL champions are a powerhouse team when it comes to IPL but have struggled to live up to their lofty standards in the last couple of season.

Since winning their fifth crown in IPL 2020, MI have not reached the Playoffs and will look to change than when IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31. They finished rock bottom at 10th place with just four wins in 14 matches last year.

MI have already been dealt a severe blow with the their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out of IPL 2023, missing his first full season of the T20 league since 2013. However, there is some good news in store with pacer Jofra Archer recovering from injury which kept him out of IPL 2022.

South African duo of Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis will also miss MI’s first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 2 but should be available for their second game onwards against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8. Australian pacer Jhye Richardson, though, has been ruled out of IPL 2023 as well.

MI will be hoping that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will be able to fill the big shoes of Kieron Pollard, who has retired from IPL and is currently the batting coach of Mumbai Indians. It remains to be seen if another all-rounder, Arjun Tendulkar, will finally make his IPL debut this year.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Schedule

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 3: April 11, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Match 4: April 16, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight

Match 5: April 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

Match 6: April 22, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai

Match 7: April 25, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

Match 8: April 30, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai

Match 9: May 3, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 12, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

Match 13: May 16, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Squad

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Rohit Sharma (c) India 35 years Batsman INR 16 Cr(R)
Suryakumar Yadav India 32 years Batsman INR 8 Cr(R)
Tilak Varma India 20 years Batsman INR 1.70 Cr(R)
Ramandeep Singh India 25 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Dewald Brevis India 19 years Batsman INR 3 crores(R)
Ishan Kishan (wk) India 24 years WK-Batsman INR 15.25 crores(R)
Jasprit Bumrah India 29 years Bowler INR 12 Cr(R)
Kumar Kartikeya Singh India 24 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Jofra Archer England 27 years Bowler INR 8 crores(R)
Hrithik Shokeen India 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Arjun Tendulkar India 23 years All-rounder INR 30 Lakhs(R)
Tim David Singapore 26 years All-rounder INR 8.25 Crores(R)
Tristan Stubbs South Africa 22 years WK-Batsman INR 20 lakhs(R)
Arshad Khan India 25 years All-rounder INR 20 lakhs(R)
Akash Madhwal India 29 years Bowler INR 20 lakhs(R)
Jason Behrendorff Australia 32 years Bowler Traded from RCB
Cameron Green Australia 23 years Al-rounder INR 17.50 Crores
Jhye Richardson Australia 26 years Bowler INR 1.5 Crores
Duan Jansen South Africa 22 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Piyush Chawla India 33 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs
Vishnu Vinod India 29 years Wicket-keeper INR 20 Lakhs
Shams Mulani India 25 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs
Raghav Goyal India 21 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Nehal Wadhera India 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs

