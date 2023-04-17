IPL 2023: There Won’t Be Another Captain Like MS Dhoni, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has named Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the best captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, saying ‘there hasn’t been a captain like him and will never be one like him in future’. Dhoni completed 200 matches as captain of CSK in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on April 12, which they lost by three runs. The 41-year-old former India captain was the first player to achieve the feat in IPL history.

“CSK know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

“But Mahi is different. He is a different captain. There hasn't been a captain like him and there will never be one like him in the future,” Gavaskar added.

Dhoni has been part of CSK from the beginning of IPL, except for the two years (2016-17) the team was suspended due to the involvement of their officials in illegal activities. He led now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 season in 14 matches, taking his total match as captain to 214.

Dhoni’s CSK have won the IPL title four times. His record as CSK skipper is 120 wins, 79 losses and one no result till the match against RR on April 12.

‘Virat Kohli deserves credit for RCB’s flying starts’

IPL 2023 is set to witness a highly-anticipated ‘Southern Derby’ as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on old-rivals Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. Two of IPL’s biggest names, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, will be up against each other in one of the most sought-after contests of the tournament every season. Apart from the battle of supremacy between the two teams, the batting mainstays of Kohli and Dhoni at this venue add another dimension to this rivalry in IPL.

Kohli was the player of the match for RCB in the last IPL game against Delhi Capitals and the talismanic batter will be raring to put his best foot forward against CSK. Lauding Kohli for giving electrifying starts in the IPL 2023, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar termed it as a good sign for RCB.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “Virat Kohli is giving RCB flying starts at the start of the innings. He deserves a lot of credit for the starts RCB is getting and the runs the team is managing to post on the board because of his starts. These are good signs for RCB.”

(with agency inputs)