LIVE Updates | RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: MS Dhoni Aims For Another IPL Record
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis-led RCB are up against MS Dhoni's CSK in IPL's 'Southern Derby' on Monday night.
Trending Photos
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing off against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, in the 'Southern Derby' of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. RCB have been dominant at their home in Bengaluru this year with two impressive wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
The clash will also witness two of Indian cricket's biggest stars - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - taking on each other for the first time this season. Four-time IPL champions CSK have the edge over RCB, who are yet to win the title even once, in the historical head-to-head between the two sides. Chennai have won a whopping 19 out of the 29 matches between the two sides so far. Can RCB turn the tables on Dhoni's CSK in Bengaluru? You can watch the action for free on Jio Cinema website and app.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match HERE.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: MS Dhoni aims for another IPL record
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is just a couple of boundaries short of hitting 350 fours in IPL. Can 'Thala' Dhoni achieve this landmark in his next against against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight?
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Virat Kohli eyes big landmark vs Chennai
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in history of IPL. Kohli needs 21 more runs on Monday night to complete 1,000 runs against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Can Kohli achieve this feat in Bengaluru tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: MS Dhoni has edge over Mohammed Siraj
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj has bowled the most number of 'dot balls' in IPL 2023 so far. But CSK skipper MS Dhoni has the edge over Siraj. Dhoni has smashed Siraj for 51 runs off 28 balls without being dismissed in the IPL. Can Dhoni continue in same vein against RCB tonight?
RCB vs CSK IPL: All set for 'Southern Derby'
The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings has been billed as the 'Southern Derby' of the IPL. CSK have the edge over RCB in the past but can Faf du Plessis-led side turn the tables on MS Dhoni's team in Bengaluru tonight?
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru.