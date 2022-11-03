AB de Villiers returns to RCB for IPL 2023? South Africa superstar says 'so many great memories...'

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter AB de Villiers announced on Twitter on Thursday (November 3) that he has checked into Bengaluru's hotel where he used to say with the IPL franchise during his Indian Premier League days. This tweet of his has made fans curious about his return to the team again. De Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including IPL, after the 2020 season. However, he had later said that he will return to RCB in some role. Earlier, RCB informed the fans that someone who said he will back in RCB has arrived in Bengaluru. De Villiers' tweet came right after RCB's update.

"Just checked in to the ITC Royal Gardenia for the first time in many years! So many great memories flowing back. Also been told this is my 25th time checking in here Tele is on and ready for the Pak/SA game. Go Proteas," wrote AB de Villiers on his Twitter.

"He once said he'll be back in RCB. Surprise surprise! He's home, he's in Bengaluru today. Guess who?," wrote RCB on their Twitter feed.

Fans are curious to know whether Mr 360 has returned to RCB again and whether he has taken a U-turn on his retirement. IPL 2022 was the first time in many years that AB de Villiers did not feature for RCB as he had announced his retirement last year.

Virat Kohli and de Villiers became great friends after spending so many years playing for RCB in IPL. It seems Kohli and him will be reunited with return to de Villiers in the side. However, we don't know in what role is de Villiers is taking up this time. De Villiers is a cricket legend, surely an IPL legend and his presence is certainly going to lift the RCB dressing room. Batters will benefit for his wealth of experience.