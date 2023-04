'You'll Realise How Much He's Missed When He Goes', Eoin Morgan On MS Dhoni

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked up a crucial 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at their homeground Chepauk, former England captain spoke of the importance of MS Dhoni. Morgan spoke on how impactful Dhoni's leadership is for the Chennai Super Kings. He said, "You can see how animated he is during the game, just after the game, he’s propelling all the information that he’s taken over the years. It’s great to see."

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Morgan said that the effect of Dhoni will be fully felt when Captain Cool leaves the stage. Morgan said, "It’s great to see these guys, they are very grateful for him as a leader, but you’ll only realize how much he’s missed when he goes. That’s going to be the effect. His impact of leading key players in the side who are key performers for the CSK at the moment will miss him when he finishes."

Morgan was also complimentary of CSK treating their home ground like a fortress and the positive leadership that keeps them going, "The whole lot of the success is based around winning at the home ground, they have it nailed to a tee. You go through the string of names, the spinners, all-rounders, like you said, plug-n-play. At the back of all this are the characters, the personalities, managed brilliantly by MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming."

Devon Conway has put his name in the Orange Cap race with another sensational knock tonight and Robin Uthappa is mighty impressed with the CSK opener. Uthappa said that Conway is an absolute team man and can do anything for his team. "He’s an absolute team man, great guy, he’ll do anything for his team. He just picked the right guys, and he’s gone there and delivered He generally doesn’t play as quickly as he does, even in international cricket, I don’t think his strike rate is as high as it is in the IPL, which shows how good he is at this point. He’s put themselves at No. 4 in the Orange Cap race. He will get better and better. You know he’ll keep scoring runs."