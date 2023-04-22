'Wrong Place At Wrong Time': Dhoni On Pulling Off A Dravid-Like Catch In CSK vs SRH - Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni downplayed his genius to take a stunning catch off mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana in Friday night IPL 2023 clash vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. The penultimate all of the 13th over was a peach by Theekshana, which took the faint outside edge of SRH captain Aiden Markram's wood and deflected just a little. An aware Dhoni kept his gloves steady near the stumps to catch it. Even at 41, his hands remain steady as ever, which is as much a reflection of his fitness as his genius. The focus on keeping things simple has brought Dhoni here and even in his 16th IPL season, he has not tried to change many things in his cricket.

Dhoni likens his catch to dismiss Markram with one of Dravid

Dhoni felt it was a fantastic catch. Speaking to Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation ceremony, he admitted it himself before revealing that there was no genius behind the catch but sheer luck. Dhoni said he was 'at wrong place at the wrong time' to describe the catch, likening it to a Rahul Dravid grab from years ago. It was his way ot telling that such catches just stick and one just have to do the basics right to pick them.

"I was in such a wrong position. Just because we wear gloves, people think it is very easy. I felt that was a fantastic watch not because of your ability but at times you are at wrong place at the wrong time and you catch it. One time, Rahul bhai was keeping and he caught something like that. With your skillset you cannot take a catch like that. You have to be at a very wrong position to take a catch like that."

Experience matters, says Dhoni

CSK captain also said that experience also plays a way in pulling off such catches. One being told by Bhogle that he may not be too old yet, Dhoni smilingly disagreed. "Other than that, once you get old, that's the only way you get experience unless you are Sachi Paaji who started playing at 16-17. I am definitely old, cannot shy away from that," said Dhoni. Watch Dhoni's witty comments below.



In his own style, @msdhoni describes yet another successful day behind the stumps _



And along with it, shares a special Rahul Dravid story and admiration for @sachin_rt _#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/4gL8zU9o9v — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

A masterclass behind the stumps

Dhoni was on the ball throughout the SRH match right from the toss. He has played enough at Chepauk to understand that dew would play a huge role in second innings and that's why he opted to chase. He then pulled off this brilliant catch. But don't forget his quick stumping and a run out from behind the stumps. Fair to say, Captain Cool gave another masterclass in keeping on the night.