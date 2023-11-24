IPL 2024: Will Rashid Khan Get For Gujarat Titans' Upcoming Season?

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has reported that prominent cricketer Rashid Khan underwent a minor lower-back surgery in the UK and is anticipated to make a full recovery.

"Afghanistan's cricket sensation, @rashidkhan_19, underwent a minor lower back surgery with the expertise of renowned Surgeon Dr. James Alibone in the UK. He has been rested for a brief while and is expected to recover soon," read the statement of Afghanistan cricket board on X.

Rashid's Big Bash League team, Adelaide Strikers, declared on Thursday that he would soon have a minor surgery. Rashid has been playing for the Strikers since 2017. (Fact Check: Video Of Rohit Sharma's Daughter Saying 'He Will Laugh Again' Was Not Recorded After Loss In World Cup 2023 Final)

"Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer," Tim Nielsen, GM of Cricket at Adelaide Strikers, said.

"Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game."

"Our list management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course."

There is official date announced yet when the spinner will become fully fit but the injury was minor and Rashid will aim to return for the T20I against India in January 2024. Rashid will miss the Big Bash League starting on December 7.