Indian captain Rohit Sharma was in tears after the Men in Blue lost the Cricket World Cup 2023 final to Australia, five days ago, in Ahmedabad. This was his third attempt at becoming an ODI World Champion. In 2015, Rohit was part of the side that reached the semi-finals and lost to Australia. In 2019, India's journey was cut short in semi-finals again by New Zealand. In this edition, Rohit led India the final and the team lost it to Australia.

Not just Rohit, but Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were all very upset with the loss as India had come to the final after having won 10 matches on the trot in a dominant manner. Despite bossing the tournament, their worst game came in the match that mattered the most.

After the loss, a video of Rohit's daughter Samaira is going viral in which the little munchkin can be heard updating some fans about her daddy's health. Samaira is walking out of a building in the video with her mother (Ritika Sajdeh) when some fans enquire about her father. She stops to update them and says, "He is in a room, he is almost positive & within one month he will laugh again."

The video is not from this year but from 2022. That was the time when Rohit had fallen prey to Covid-19 and was contained in his room. It was then that Samaira told these words. The video was not recorded after the World Cup final loss.

Watch Rohit daughter explaining the health of her Dad here:

Rohit Sharma daughter said : He is in a room, he is almost positive & within one month he will laugh again . How cute __pic.twitter.com/RSupLI1LW0 — _Imran Siddique (@imransiddique89) November 23, 2023

At the end of this video, we can see a big smile on the face of Ritika as she watches the piece of her heart speak about her Dad with strangers in such a kind and clear manner. There is no doubt that Rohit and Ritika are raising her well.

Coming back to Rohit, there is no surety on his future as the captain of the India's ODI side. Some reports state that Rohit is soon to meet the top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to discuss his future. There are many fans who want him to carry on as the captain till the time his successor does not get ready. Hardik Pandya should continue to be India's T20I captain.

India's tour of South Africa is coming up next. The team also needs a head coach a Rahul Dravid's term expired on November 19. As per reports, he is not keen on remaining as the coach. In all likelihood, VVS Laxman could get the job as he is reportedly interested in taking it up.