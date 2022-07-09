Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja has removed all posts related to the team's 2021 and 2022 seasons from his official Instagram account in an indication that all is not well between the all-rounder and the IPL franchise. Notably, Jadeja was named the captain of the CSK earlier this year after MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, the all-rounder stepped down halfway through the 2022 season as the captaincy was impacting his individual performance.

Dhoni took back charge of the team and Jadeja was later ruled out of the IPL 2022 with a rib injury, before returning on the England tour. Slightly over two months ago, the all-rounder ended a forgettable IPL season with the Chennai franchise.

On social media, fans were quick to notice that Jadeja had removed from his Instagram profile, pictures linked to the IPL 2021 and 2022 campaigns of the CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja has deleted all those post which was related to CSK except the one he posted in 2016 - 2017. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) July 8, 2022

"Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right," wrote a fan.

Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. ( He does it every year ).

He has also deleted all his CSK related posts on Instagram .

Something is definitely not right. — ` (@FourOverthrows) July 8, 2022

"Ravindra Jadeja will leave CSK maybe for the 2023 season. Deleted almost every post related to CSK. Also listened about Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu but not confirmed for these two. Hard day for CSK fan to accept," tweeted another user.

Ravindra Jadeja will going to Leave CSK may be for 2023 season



Deleted almost every post related to CSK



Also listening about Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu but not confirmed for these two



Hard day's for CSK fan to accept — Deepjyoti Deka (@imdeepjyotideka) July 8, 2022

Despite having a bad 2022 IPL season, Jadeja was brilliant in his comeback match against England.

He smashed a brilliant ton at Edgbaston in the rescheduled fifth Test against England which was played between July 1 and July 5.

However, CSK congratulated the all-rounder after the BCCI elected him as the vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.