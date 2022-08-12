NewsCricket
IRELAND VS AFGHANISTAN

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan LIVE in India?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I: Live streaming details for the IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I of the 5-match series on Friday (August 12). Having won two in two T20Is played so far, Ireland will look to seal the deal on Friday by winning the third game as well. Afghanistan have its last chance to stay in the contest of the series.

Ireland have finally managed to get themselves on track after facing defeat against India in the recent T20I series and the exposure of playing series against teams like South Africa and New Zealand finally seems to have been paying back. Skipper Lorcan Tucker has been a great asset for his side with the bat. (IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction)

Checkout Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live streaming details below:

When will Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I T20I match will be played on Friday (August 12).

Where will Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I T20I match will be played at Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

What time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I T20I match start?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will start at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match live?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live streaming online?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.

Ireland vs Afghanistanireland vs afghanistan t20 live streamingIRE vs AFG 3rd T20I

