IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match at Stormont, Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 12

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IRE vs AFG, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I of the 5-match series on Friday (August 12). Having won two in two T20Is played so far, Ireland will look to seal the deal on Friday by winning the third game as well. Afghanistan have its last chance to stay in the contest of the series.

Ireland have finally managed to get themselves on track after facing defeat against India in the recent T20I series and the exposure of playing series against teams like South Africa and New Zealand finally seems to have been paying back. Skipper Lorcan Tucker has been a great asset for his side with the bat.

Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I

Venue: Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Date & Time: August 12 at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: FanCode

IRE vs AFG 3rd T20I Dream 11 Prediction

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Barry McCarthy

IRE vs AFG, 3rd T20I, Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

