James Anderson becomes England's leading Test wicket-taker against West Indies

England fast bowler James Anderson created history on Saturday by becoming the country's leading wicket-taker against the West Indies in the longest format of the game.

The 37-year-old achieved the feat on the second day of the third and final Test match against the Caribbean side at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Anderson, who was just two wickets shy of the feat, achieved the landmark by removing Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks in West Indies' first-innings on either side of Tea break.

Both Hope (17) and Brooks (four) were caught in a similar fashion behind the wicket by Jos Buttler in the 24th and 26th over, respectively from Anderson.

By dismissing the two Caribbean batsmen, Anderson (87 wickets) surpassed former England cricketer Fred Truman (86 wickets) to become England's highest wicket-taker against West Indies.

Overall, Anderson is standing at the third position in the list of highest wicket-takers against West Indies in the Test cricket after Australia's Glenn McGrath (110) and India's Kapil Dev (89).

Anderson is now also his national side's highest wicket-taker against five different oppositions namely India (110 wickets), South Africa (93), West Indies (87 wickets), Pakistan (63 wickets) and Sri Lanka (52 wickets).