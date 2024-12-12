Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, has sent waves of excitement through the cricketing world ahead of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. In a surprising turn of events, Bumrah turned to spin bowling during a net session, showcasing a couple of leg-spin deliveries that left teammates and fans amazed. This unexpected move, coupled with his usual fiery pace, has created a buzz as India looks to bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah started off with a couple of leg-breaks alongside R Ashwin but he's now running in hot & bowling at full tilt, being an absolute handful to KL Rahul & Yashasvi Jaiswal #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/3IRzE0QXbm December 12, 2024

A Spinner in the Making? Bumrah’s Surprise Move

During Thursday’s practice session, Bumrah, known for his lethal pace and pinpoint accuracy, briefly switched roles. Journalist Bharat Sundaresan captured the moment on video, which quickly went viral on social media. Bumrah bowled two leg-spinners with a short run-up before returning to his trademark full-throttle deliveries against KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the leg-spin experiment appeared more playful than strategic, it was a testament to Bumrah’s versatility and confidence as he continues to evolve as a bowler.

This lighthearted display came as a relief to fans who had been concerned about Bumrah’s fitness. After experiencing cramps during the second Test in Adelaide, speculation about his readiness swirled. However, his energetic bowling in the nets has put those worries to rest, confirming that the pacer is ready to lead India’s charge once again.

India’s Batting Woes and the Brisbane Test Challenge

India heads into the Brisbane Test with significant pressure after a mixed performance in the series so far. The team began with a resounding victory in Perth, thanks to a dominant 487/6 declared in the second innings. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Virat Kohli delivered standout performances, setting the tone for a promising series. However, a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide exposed India’s inconsistent batting lineup.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has urged India’s batters to focus on staying at the crease for longer periods, a critical adjustment given their struggles with collapses. Since the start of their home Test season, India has crossed the 250-run mark only four times in 14 innings. With Brisbane’s Gabba pitch notorious for its bounce and pace, India’s batting lineup must dig deep to deliver a commanding performance.

Bumrah: Leading the Charge with the Ball

Despite the team’s ups and downs, Bumrah has been a shining star in the series. With 12 wickets in two matches at a staggering average of 11.25, he tops the charts for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His brilliance in Perth played a pivotal role in India’s emphatic win, while his efforts in Adelaide showcased his resilience even during a tough match for the team.

Bumrah’s form in 2024 has been nothing short of spectacular. Leading the world in Test wickets this year with 53 dismissals, he has cemented his status as one of the best in the game. His ability to adapt to varying conditions, coupled with his lethal yorkers and deceptive slower balls, makes him India’s key weapon as they aim to regain momentum in the series.

What Lies Ahead: The Brisbane Test

As India gears up for the Brisbane Test, starting December 14, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The team’s hopes rest on a collective effort to counter Australia’s formidable pace attack led by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. With the Gabba pitch favoring bowlers, Bumrah’s role will be crucial in keeping the Australian batting lineup in check.

For Bumrah, the challenge is as much about continuing his rich vein of form as it is about staying fit through a grueling schedule. His presence on the field, combined with moments of innovation like his recent spin-bowling cameo, adds an element of unpredictability that could be the difference-maker.