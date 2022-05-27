Jos Buttler extended his dream run this season with a record-equalling fourth hundred as Rajasthan Royals produced a ruthless performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets here on Friday and reach their first IPL final since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna (3/22) came back strongly from the hammering he received in the last game to help Rajasthan restrict RCB to 157 for eight in Qualifier 2 despite a stellar 42-ball 58 from Rajat Patidar.

Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls), the leading run getter of the tournament by a fair distance, then toyed with the RCB attack to ensure the Royals romped to victory in 18.1 overs. It was only fitting that Buttler hit the winning runs as he clobbered Harshal Patel for his sixth maximum.

.@josbuttler set the stage on fire with an unbeaten ton in Qualifier 2 to power @rajasthanroyals to the #TATAIPL 2022 Final & bagged the Player of the Match award. _ _ #RRvRCB Scorecard __ https://t.co/orwLrIaXo3 pic.twitter.com/8gKLVQTAlc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2022

With his special innings, Buttler matched Virat Kohli for most hundreds in a single season. Kohli had achieved that feat in 2016.

Royals take on IPL debutants Gujarat Titans in the final here on Sunday and would be looking to emulate the special feat of the 2008 batch which lifted the title under the inspirational leadership of the late Shane Warne 14 seasons ago.

Earlier, Patidar extended his stellar run in the IPL but his effort was the lone bright spot of the RCB innings as the other batters struggled on a tricky pitch.

Royals gained the upper hand by taking five wickets in the last five overs that went for only 34 runs.

After smashing a sensational hundred in the Eliminator, Patidar played with supreme confidence after high-profile openers Virat Kohli (7) and Faf fu Plessis (25) failed to come up with impactful knocks.

Here are some records broken and made by Buttler:

Most tons in IPL

Chris Gayle - 6

Virat Kohli/ Jos Buttler (5)

Shane Watson/ David Warner/ KL Rahul (4)

Most tons in a T20 series

Virat Kohli (4 in IPL 2016)

Jos Buttler (4 in IPL 2022) *

Michael Klinger (3 in T20 Blast 2015)

Tons in IPL playoffs

122 by Virender Sehwag PBKS v CSK 2014 (Q2)

117 not out by Shane Watson CSK v SRH 2018 (Final)

115 not out by Wriddhiman Saha PBKS v KKR 2014 (Final)

113 by Murali Vijay CSK v DC 2012 (Q2)

112 not-out by Rajat Patidar RCB vs LSG 2022 (Eliminator)

106 not out by Jos Buttler RR vs RCB 2022 (Q2)

With IPL inputs