IPL 2022

Shane Warne must be happy: Rajasthan Royals get emotional after team enters IPL 2022 final with win over RCB

Chasing a small total of 158, Jos Buttler brought back his brutal best and smashed 100, his fourth in the season. Not to forget, out of the 158, he scored the 106 runs. 

Source: Twitter

Jos Buttler showed why he is one of the best batters in T20 cricket when he smashed his fourth tournament ton to take Rajasthan Royals to their second-ever IPL final. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad by 7 wickets to set up the final with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. 

Chasing a small total of 158, Jos Buttler brought back his brutal best and smashed 100, his fourth in the season. Not to forget, out of the 158, he scored the 106 runs. 

Entering the final brought back past memories for Rajasthan Royals who began to remember the great spinnner Shane Warne, who has been given the tag of 'First Royal' by the franchise. Warne won the first title for the side in IPL's inaugural season and on Friday, after the team entered their first final since 2008, the fans went emotional, and posted tweets while remembering Warne. 

The Australian legend had passed away at a hotel in Thailand in March 2022, a news which shocked the entire cricketing world. 

It is fitting that RR have qualified for the final this year as tribute to the legend. 

Check out some of the chosen reactions by RR fans: 

For RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/23. Earlier, RCB posted 157 for 8 after being asked to bat. Rajat Patidar top-scored for RCB with 58 while captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell chipped in with 25 and 24 respectively. For RR, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy took three wickets apiece while Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each.

With PTI inputs

