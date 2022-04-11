हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Kaviya Maran can now smile: Fans react as SRH thrash Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 match

Fans were quick to react to SRH's victory against GT as they took to Twitter to share memes featuring Sunrisers' owner Kaviya Maran.

Kaviya Maran can now smile: Fans react as SRH thrash Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 match
SRH CEO Kaviya Maran (Source: Twitter)

Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a top show against Gujarat Titans to thrash Hardik Pandya's side by eight wickets in the IPL 2022 clash on Monday (April 11).

Chasing a challenging 163-run target, SRH rode on skipper Kane Williamson's half-century and Abhishek Sharma's 42 to cross the finishing line in 19.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to SRH's victory as they took to Twitter to share memes featuring Sunrisers' owner Kaviya Maran. Here are some of the reactions:

Talking about the match, top knocks by Williamson and Abhishek helped SunRisers Hyderabad in defeating Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Skipper Williamson smashed 57 while other SRH opener Abhishek Sharma played a quick knock of 42 to chase the target of 163 with five balls left in the match.

After winning their first three matches of the Indian Premier League, this is Gujarat's first loss in the tournament.

Earlier, put into bat first, top knocks by Hardik Pandya (50*) and Abhinav Manohar (35) helped Gujarat Titans to post 162/7 in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 162/7 (Hardik Pandya 50*, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2-32) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42; Hardik Pandya 1-27). 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Kaviya MaranSRHGujarat Titans
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Kane Williamson's fifty helps Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets

Must Watch

PT10M19S

Ukraine war discussed in Modi - Biden meeting