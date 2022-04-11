Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a top show against Gujarat Titans to thrash Hardik Pandya's side by eight wickets in the IPL 2022 clash on Monday (April 11).

Chasing a challenging 163-run target, SRH rode on skipper Kane Williamson's half-century and Abhishek Sharma's 42 to cross the finishing line in 19.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to SRH's victory as they took to Twitter to share memes featuring Sunrisers' owner Kaviya Maran. Here are some of the reactions:

Talking about the match, top knocks by Williamson and Abhishek helped SunRisers Hyderabad in defeating Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Skipper Williamson smashed 57 while other SRH opener Abhishek Sharma played a quick knock of 42 to chase the target of 163 with five balls left in the match.

After winning their first three matches of the Indian Premier League, this is Gujarat's first loss in the tournament.

Earlier, put into bat first, top knocks by Hardik Pandya (50*) and Abhinav Manohar (35) helped Gujarat Titans to post 162/7 in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 162/7 (Hardik Pandya 50*, Abhinav Manohar 35; T Natarajan 2-32) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42; Hardik Pandya 1-27).