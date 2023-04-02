topStoriesenglish2590563
NewsCricket
KAVIYA MARAN

Watch: Kaviya Maran's Reaction To Drop Catch During SRH vs RR Clash In IPL 2023 Goes Viral

Buttler was supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together they dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Watch: Kaviya Maran's Reaction To Drop Catch During SRH vs RR Clash In IPL 2023 Goes Viral

Kaviya Maran, the co-owner of T20 League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of Sun Network owner Kalanithi Maran, has earned the moniker of the 'mystery girl' of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) over the years. She is a passionate supporter of SRH and has become fan favourite in India. In the opening match of the IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kaviya was seen cheering for her team from the stands of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Jos The Boss: Rajasthan Royals Fans Can't Keep Clam As Jos Buttler Hits Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kaviya Maran attending IPL game -

Kaviya's popularity also reached foreign shores during the SA20, where she received a 'marriage proposal' from a South African cricket fan during her team Sunrisers Eastern Cape's match against Paarl Royals at the Boland Park ground in Paarl. The fan was seen holding a placard with the message "KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?" with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, the latter got off to a powerful start with English opener Jos Buttler leading the charge. Buttler set a new record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2023, reaching the milestone in just 20 deliveries. He scored 7 fours and 3 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 245.45, which put significant pressure on the Sunrisers' bowlers.

Buttler was supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together they dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack. Rajasthan Royals managed to score 85 runs in the first six overs, which was their highest powerplay score in the IPL. Buttler's fine form from IPL 2022, where he won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament, continued in this match.

Although Buttler's innings was short-lived as he was dismissed on the very next ball after reaching his half-century, his contribution to the team's total was significant. His aggressive batting against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Rajasthan Royals to establish a strong foundation for their innings.

Live Tv

Kaviya MaranKaviya Maran news updateKaviya Maran newsKaviya Maran updateKaviya Maran videoKaviya Maran photosKaviya Maran watchIPL 2023IPL 2023 news updateIPL 2023 newsIPL 2023 updateSRH vs RRSRH vs RR news updateSRH vs RR newsSRH vs RR update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?