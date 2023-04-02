Kaviya Maran, the co-owner of T20 League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of Sun Network owner Kalanithi Maran, has earned the moniker of the 'mystery girl' of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) over the years. She is a passionate supporter of SRH and has become fan favourite in India. In the opening match of the IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kaviya was seen cheering for her team from the stands of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kaviya Maran attending IPL game -

Kavya Maran in the stands. pic.twitter.com/IaIivzpIZ9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2023

Reason for SRH matches __ Kavya Maran __. Lips ah kavvi iluthtu chappitey face ah nakkanum _ pic.twitter.com/uejFiK2usA — Saran Ackerman (@SaranAckerman) April 2, 2023

Cameraman Bhai,Kavya Maran ko bhi thoda dikhao

Cricket kab tak dekhenge_@StarSportsIndia #IPL23 — Rohit Cha Bhakt_ (@boss_775) April 2, 2023

Kaviya's popularity also reached foreign shores during the SA20, where she received a 'marriage proposal' from a South African cricket fan during her team Sunrisers Eastern Cape's match against Paarl Royals at the Boland Park ground in Paarl. The fan was seen holding a placard with the message "KAVYA MARAN, WILL YOU MARRY ME?" with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, the latter got off to a powerful start with English opener Jos Buttler leading the charge. Buttler set a new record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2023, reaching the milestone in just 20 deliveries. He scored 7 fours and 3 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 245.45, which put significant pressure on the Sunrisers' bowlers.

Buttler was supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together they dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack. Rajasthan Royals managed to score 85 runs in the first six overs, which was their highest powerplay score in the IPL. Buttler's fine form from IPL 2022, where he won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament, continued in this match.

Although Buttler's innings was short-lived as he was dismissed on the very next ball after reaching his half-century, his contribution to the team's total was significant. His aggressive batting against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Rajasthan Royals to establish a strong foundation for their innings.