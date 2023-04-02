Jos The Boss: Rajasthan Royals Fans Can't Keep Clam As Jos Buttler Hits Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023
Buttler was supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together they dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack.
Trending Photos
Rajasthan Royals got off to a powerful start in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Jos Buttler leading the charge. The English opener set a new record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2023, reaching the milestone in just 20 deliveries. Buttler's 50 included 7 fours and 3 sixes, and he maintained a strike rate of 245.45, which put significant pressure on the Sunrisers' bowlers.
Also Read: IPL 2023: Here's Why Steve Smith Can Not Replace Injured Kane Williamson In Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans - Check
Most fifty-plus scores for RR in IPL:
Jos Buttler - 20
Ajinkya Rahane - 19
Shane Watson / Sanju Samson - 16
Jos Buttler has most fifty-plus scores for RR in IPL
_: BCCI/IPL#RR #IPL2023 #HallaBol #RajasthanRoyals pic.twitter.com/uxDBDZsw1w — SportsTiger (@The_SportsTiger) April 2, 2023
Jos Buttler served up some big hits on his way to a _ fifty in #SRHvRR - guessing @VenkyMama will have been glad to see the back of him _#IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/RoDkGqxSOa — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 2, 2023
an usual day of the boss #josbuttler _ pic.twitter.com/80NkDwudD4 — m/\ni'__ (@I_aM_MrSingle) April 2, 2023
Entertainment MAX, ft. @josbuttler! _ _
5_4_ Runs
2_2_ Balls
7_ Fours
3_ Sixes
Watch his brilliant knock _ _ #TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | @rajasthanroyalshttps://t.co/I85zqDy20Q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023
End of a crazy partnership, 85 runs from just 5.5 overs.
Jos Buttler scored 54 runs from 22 balls. pic.twitter.com/6zJXHqpTSc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 2, 2023
Jos Buttler has 5 hundreds & 5 fifties in the last 19 innings in IPL.
The best going currently - Boss. pic.twitter.com/eygGO1enW3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 2, 2023
Jos Buttler show, the boss has arrived in IPL 2023.
Fifty from just 20 balls - the best going in T20 batting in world cricket. pic.twitter.com/rGkWjEkAOC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 2, 2023
Cruise Control! _ _ @josbuttler has kickstarted his #TATAIPL 2023 with a cracking FIFTY! __ __
This is his 1_6_th IPL half-century _ _
Follow the match __ https://t.co/khh5OBILWy #TATAIPL | #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/AmNz0gzOOO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023
We're ready _
Excited to get back out there tomorrow @rajasthanroyals #RoyalsFamily | #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/xYYZISmzP7 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 1, 2023
50 for Jos Buttler his 1st of the season in just 20 balls. He is in no mood to give his Orange Cap away __ pic.twitter.com/RqPpTFIm5g— Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) April 2, 2023
Damn, listening to Halla Bol play after a Jos Buttler six is a feeling we missed so much. _ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023
#IPL2023 #SRHvRR
Every Rajasthan Royals fan to Jos Buttler __ pic.twitter.com/kiDP0JCklE — __nkit (@ThatOldANK) April 2, 2023
Proper Carnage from Jos Buttler. Bodying everyone who called him a one season wonder pic.twitter.com/tgjybgHpFS — Bakri Player (@cric_nerd2) April 2, 2023
Buttler was supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together they dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack. The Rajasthan Royals managed to score 85 runs in the first six overs, which was their highest powerplay score in the IPL. Buttler continued his fine form from IPL 2022, where he won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament.
Despite his impressive performance, Buttler's innings was short-lived as he was dismissed on the very next ball after reaching his half-century. Nevertheless, his contribution to the team's total was significant, and his fiery batting against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Rajasthan Royals to establish a strong foundation for their innings.
Although Rajasthan Royals lost the IPL 2022 finals to Gujarat Titans, their formidable start against Sunrisers Hyderabad suggests that they are eager to bounce back this season. With Buttler in fine form, the team will be hoping to build on their early momentum and make a strong impression in the tournament.
Live Tv
More Stories