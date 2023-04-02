topStoriesenglish2590554
Jos The Boss: Rajasthan Royals Fans Can't Keep Clam As Jos Buttler Hits Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023

Buttler was supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together they dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack.

Jos The Boss: Rajasthan Royals Fans Can't Keep Clam As Jos Buttler Hits Fastest Fifty of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals got off to a powerful start in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Jos Buttler leading the charge. The English opener set a new record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2023, reaching the milestone in just 20 deliveries. Buttler's 50 included 7 fours and 3 sixes, and he maintained a strike rate of 245.45, which put significant pressure on the Sunrisers' bowlers.

Buttler was supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, and together they dominated the Sunrisers' bowling attack. The Rajasthan Royals managed to score 85 runs in the first six overs, which was their highest powerplay score in the IPL. Buttler continued his fine form from IPL 2022, where he won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in the tournament.

Despite his impressive performance, Buttler's innings was short-lived as he was dismissed on the very next ball after reaching his half-century. Nevertheless, his contribution to the team's total was significant, and his fiery batting against Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Rajasthan Royals to establish a strong foundation for their innings.

Although Rajasthan Royals lost the IPL 2022 finals to Gujarat Titans, their formidable start against Sunrisers Hyderabad suggests that they are eager to bounce back this season. With Buttler in fine form, the team will be hoping to build on their early momentum and make a strong impression in the tournament.

