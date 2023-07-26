trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640890
Latest Cricket News: Sarfaraz Ahmed Hit By Bouncer During 2nd Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Test, Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Him As Concussion Substitute

Pakistan are ahead in the Test match with Shafique's unbeaten double hundred giving the team a massive first-innings lead after their bowling attack had wiped out Sri Lanka for 166 on Day 1

Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:57 PM IST|Source: ANI

Latest Cricket News: Sarfaraz Ahmed Hit By Bouncer During 2nd Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Test, Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Him As Concussion Substitute Sarfaraz Ahmed being checked after getting hit on the head. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan batter Sarfaraz Ahmed was injured during the second Test against Sri Lanka after being struck on the head by a bouncer on Wednesday and was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan. Ahmed suffered the blow in the second session of the third day from a bouncer bowled by Asitha Fernando. He is under the observation of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical panel, according to ICC. The wicketkeeper-batter was facing his first ball of the innings and was trying to duck the bouncer when he was hit on the back of the head.

While Sarfaraz continued to bat and made 14 runs in 22 balls, he looked unwell. A physio was called to check on him after which it was decided that he will not bat further during the day. Agha Salman then joined Abdullah Shafique in the middle.

The ICC playing conditions allow for a like-for-like replacement when "a player sustains a concussion or suspected concussion as a result of a head or neck injury during the course of the relevant match." Pakistan are ahead in the Test match with Shafique's unbeaten double hundred giving the team a massive first-innings lead after their bowling attack had wiped out Sri Lanka for 166 on Day 1. Pakistan are 1-0 ahead in the three-match ICC World Test Championship series. 

