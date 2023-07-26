HIGHLIGHTS | SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Full Scorecard: Pakistan Thrash Sri Lanka By An Innings And 222 Runs, Take Serie 2-0

Babar Azam's Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win the 2nd Test and clinch the series by an innings and 222 runs. Pakistan were in a dominant position on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sport Club ground in Colombo. Thanks to double century by Abdullah Shafique and a century by Agha Salman, they have declared with a lead of 410 runs after Mohammad Rizwan scored a fifty. A 4-fer was the result of Abrar Ahmed's brilliant play with the ball. In just two sessions, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 166.

Pakistan lost Imam early in response, but Shafique and Masood put up a strong performance after that. However, Sri Lanka dropped some opportunities. Masood was rescued because they declined to dispute the LBW call against him, and Shafique was dismissed by Jayasuriya off his own bowling. They both consistently found the borders. On the Stumps of Day 2, Pakistan lead by 12 runs.

