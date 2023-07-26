HIGHLIGHTS | SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Full Scorecard: Pakistan Thrash Sri Lanka By An Innings And 222 Runs, Take Serie 2-0
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Day 4, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan won the 2nd Test by an innings and 222 runs to complete 2-0 whitewash over Lankans
Babar Azam's Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win the 2nd Test and clinch the series by an innings and 222 runs. Pakistan were in a dominant position on Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sport Club ground in Colombo. Thanks to double century by Abdullah Shafique and a century by Agha Salman, they have declared with a lead of 410 runs after Mohammad Rizwan scored a fifty. A 4-fer was the result of Abrar Ahmed's brilliant play with the ball. In just two sessions, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 166.
Pakistan lost Imam early in response, but Shafique and Masood put up a strong performance after that. However, Sri Lanka dropped some opportunities. Masood was rescued because they declined to dispute the LBW call against him, and Shafique was dismissed by Jayasuriya off his own bowling. They both consistently found the borders. On the Stumps of Day 2, Pakistan lead by 12 runs.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Pakistan win by an innings and 222 runs
Brilliant win for Pakistan as they thrash Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs. Four wickets were to be taken in the third and last session. Three were taken by Naseem Shah and one by Noman Ali, who finished with 7 wickets. At one stage, it looked like Noman will have a 10-fer in tonight's dinner but it was not to be. Still, this has been an outstanding bowling spell by Pakistanis. They take the series 2-0. They have won the first Test by 4 wickets.
PAK 576/5 d
SL 166 & 188
Pakistan won by an innings and 222 runs
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test LIVE: Noman cannot pick a 10-fer
Noman Ali has a good chance to pick a 10-wicket haul in an innings, joining an elite list. But he cannot do so now as he Naseem Shah has dismissed P Jayasuriya to pick the 8th wicket of the Lanka innings.
SL 166 & 188/8 (67)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Mathews Scores Fifty
Angelo Mathews has scored a fifty and what a gritty knock this has been from the Sri Lankan all-rounder. Beautiful knock so far but he needs to carry on doing the good work. Just then, Noman Ali comes into the attack and dismisses Mendis to pick his seventh wicket. Rizwan stumps Mendis.
SL 166 & 177/7 (64.3)
SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Sri Lanka On Back Foot
What an over for Naseem Shah. Plenty of appeals and DRS taken but every time Mendis survived much to the dismay of the pacer and whole of the visiting camp. Lankans on back foot as surviving this spell of bowling looks difficult.
SL 166 & 173/6 (62.2)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Mathews, Mendis Go Slow
Angelo Mathews, Ramesh Mendis trying to apply themselves at the crease against the likes of Noman and Naseem who are bowling in tandem in this session. They still trail by 251 runs.
SL 166 & 159/6 (58.3)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE: Mathews Survives LBW Appeal
Angelo Mathews survives a close LBW call that was given. He took DRS immediately and got saved. The Naseem Shah ball was going down leg. Great ball from Naseem though who bowled the first over after Tea break.
SL 166 & 147/6 (54.3)
LIVE Score SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Noman picks his sixth
Brilliant spell from Noman Ali as he picks his sixth wicket of the innings. He removes Samarawickrama for just 5. That's also Tea on Day 4. Sri Lanka in big trouble here. Four more wickets left. Can they survive today? We will see. Can Noman take all 10 wickets in this innings? We will see that too after 20 minutes when the next session begins.
PAK 576/5 d
SL 166 & 143/6 (53)
Day 4: Tea Break - Sri Lanka trail by 267 runs
SL VS PAK 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Abrar into the attack
Shaheen Afridi could not deliver the goods in this spell and has been replaced by Abrar Ahmed. Abrar and Noman now bowling in tandem. SL need to bat out the remaining overs today. Can they do it?
SL 166 & 141/5 (50)
SL vs PAK LIVE Updates: Dhananjaya Departs, Noman Picks Five
Noman Ali is on fire as he takes his fifth wicket. He gets rid of Dhananjaya. Abrar Ahmed with a good catch. Lanka five down now and in huge trouble. Sadeera Samarawickrama, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 166 & 135/5 (47)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE score: Mathews, Dhananjaya Keep Fighting
Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya are batting with a slow run-rate. They are applying themselves, sucking in all the pressure. Afridi and Noman bowling in tandem, looking for the fifth wicket. Overall, good contest between bat and ball.
SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Afridi back on
Shaheen Afridi replaces Naseem Shah at one end while Noman continues to bowl from the other. Pakistan keep Lankan batters on back foot. Mathews is a big hope for them while Dhananjaya has been their best batter in this series. Lanka pin hopes on this pair.
SL 166 & 129/4 (43)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Noman In Super Bowling Form
Noman Ali in superb bowling form as he picks four wickets in the 2nd innings of Sri Lanka. But it is also true that he has been massively helped by Naseem Shah's extraordinary spell from the other end. SL meanwhile rebuild.
SL 166 & 129/4 (39.3)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Angelo Mathews smashes 2nd six
Angelo Mathews smashes his 2nd six off Noman Ali to move to 29. Dhananjaya de Silva is batting on 1 as Sri Lanka trail by 290 runs.
SL 2nd inngs 120/4 in 37 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Dinesh Chandimal departs for 1
Noman Ali picks up his 4th wicket of the innings as Dinesh Chandimal departs from 1, adjudged caught off his gloves on review. Angelo Mathews is batting on 19 as Dhananjaya de Silva joins him in the middle. Sri Lanka are trailing by 301 runs
SL 2nd inngs 109/4 in 33 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Kusal Mendis falls to Noman Ali
Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali picks up his third wickets as Kusal Mendis miscues a drive to Saud Shakeel in the covers and falls for 14. Angelo Mathews is batting on 16 and Sri Lanka are trailing by 304 runs. Dinesh Chandimal is new man in the middle.
SL 2nd inngs 106/3 in 31 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Noman Ali dismisses Dimuth Karunaratne
Noman Ali picks up his second wicket of the innings as Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne gives a simple catch to short-leg to depart for 41. Kusal Mendis is batting on 11 as Angelo Mathews joins him in the middle and gets off the mark with boundary.
SL 2nd inngs 90/2 in 27 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis survive till lunch
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis take Sri Lanka to lunch for the loss of just 1 wicket. Karunaratne is batting on 36 and Kusal Mendis is on 11. Sri Lanka trail by 329 runs.
SL 2nd inngs 81/1 in 25 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Couple of fours for Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis is on the charge, hammers Noman Ali for a couple of boundaries in his second over to move along to 9. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 36. Sri Lanka trail by 331 runs.
SL 2nd inngs 79/1 in 21 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Noman Ali strikes with his 1st ball
Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali has struck with his first ball in the 2nd innings, bowling out Nishan Madushka for 33. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 35 as Kusal Mendis joins him in the middle. Sri Lanka are trailing by 341 runs.
SL 2nd inngs 69/1 in 19 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Nishan Madushka smashes 1st six of innings
Sri Lanka opener Nishan Madushka smashes the first six of the innings off leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed to move along to 29. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 31. Sri Lanka trail by 350 runs.
SL 2nd inngs 60/0 in 15 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Nishan Madushka get successive four
Sri Lanka opener Nishan Madushka takes on Shaheen Shah Afridi and smashes him for back-to-back boundaries to move along to 22. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 21. Sri Lanka still trail by 367 runs.
SL 2nd innings 43/0 in 12 ovs vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Nishan Madushka gets 2nd boundary
Nishan Madushka gets a top edge away for 4 for his second boundary to move along to 13. Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 12. Sri Lanka are trailing by 385 runs.
SL 2nd inngs 25/0 in 8 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Dimuth Karunaratne get first boundary
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne gets the first boundary of the innings off Naseem Shah to move along to 5. Nishan Madushka is also batting on 5. Sri Lanka are trailing by 400 runs.
SL 1st inngs 10/0 in 4 ovs vs PAK
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 5: Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls probing 1st over
Shaheen Shah Afridi on the money for Pakistan, a huge appeal on the first ball against Nishan Madushka who survives thanks to an inside edge. Madushka gets off the mark with a single and Dimuth Karunaratne is batting on 0. Sri Lanka trail by 409 runs.
SL 1st inngs 1/0 in 1 over vs PAK
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Pakistan have declared with 410-run lead
Mohammad Rizwan, the concussion substitute for Sarfaraz Ahmed, gets the first boundary of the day to take Pakistan lead past 400. Rizwad hammers two more boundaries to move along to 50 and brings up the 100 partnership with Agha Salman as well. Salman is batting on 132. Pakistan have now declared with 410-run lead.
Pakistan 1st inngs 576/5 decl in 134 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Play to get underway at 945am
The fourth day's play will once again start early at 945am IST after most of second day was washed out due to rain. Pakistan will be pushing for an innings win over Sri Lanka after gaining a 397-run first innings lead by stumps on Day 3.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Abdullah Shafique reveals secret to 'Pakistan Way'
Pakistan's double centurion Abdullah Shafique revealed the secret to his side's aggressive batting approach in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. "In the camps we practiced, where we said if anyone plays three dot balls you're out. This was helpful because you can't defend every ball, you have to score as well," Shafique, who scored his maiden double ton on Wednesday, said.
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: We have given away too much of advantage, says SL coach
Sri Lanka's spin bowling coach Piyal Wijetunga admints at the end of Day 3 that the side have given away too much of an advantage to Pakistan. Babar Azam's side lead by 397 runs at stumps on Day 3.
“We have given away too much advantage and we need to see how well we can wrestle back the initiative in the next two days,” Sri Lanka spin bowling coach Piyal Wijetunga said.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 4: Asitha Fernando in the dock
Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the second Test against Pakistan in Colombo on Wednesday.
Fernando was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 4: Abdullah Shafique delighted with double ton
Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique became the first batter from his country to score a double century in Sri Lanka. “I am delighted with my double hundred but I will be more happy if we go on to win this test match,” Shafique said.
“It’s still a good wicket to bat on. Our lead is almost 400 now and we will try to get as many (runs) as possible and then attack their top order. We are in a very good position in this test match.”
SL vs PAK 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: Salman Agha Reviews His Batting Show
Salman Agha delivered the goods with the bat on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
@SalmanAliAgha1 reviews a dominant day's play for Pakistan _#SLvPAK
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2023
SL vs PAK LIVE: Match Resumes AT This Time Tomorrow
The Day 4 of the Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd Test starts at 9.45 am IST. Pakistan are on top here, with a lead of 397 runs. The visitors are making the base for a win of an innings and some runs.
SL vs PAK 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch?
The Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2nd Test is being broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on SonyLIV.
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Which Are 4 Batters To Follow?
Pakistan have been brilliant in this Test. They will resume the first innings at 563 for 5 in 132 overs. Pakistan still have four batters left in the lineup. They are Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test LIVE: Asitha Fernando Pick Of The Bowlers
Asitha Fernando has been the best of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. He has picked up three wickets for 133 runs. Prabath Jayasuriya has picked 2 wickets in the match so far. And is the second-best bowler on the day.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test LIVE: Huge Task For Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka have a big task ahead of them. They need to first bowl out Pakistan as soon as possible and then bat all through remaining day 4 and 5 to draw the match. Let's see how they go in this innings.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test LIVE: Babar Azam Needs Runs
Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has not really fires yet in the series. While others are striking fifties, tons and double tons, Babar's bat has not done much talking yet. However, his poor form has not hurt Pakistan big time.
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Who is the leading run-scorer in series?
Saud Shakeel leads the batting charts with a total of 295 runs in 2 matches. Second in the list in Dhananjaya de Silva with 261 runs. Abdullash Shafique has now jumped to the third spot with 228 runs in 2 matches.
SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Salman Shines On Big Stage
Salman was a sight to behold as he stroked a fiery hundred and is still unbeaten on 132. His knock was the main reason why Pakistan have been able to put up a strong total on the board.
SL vs PAK Test LIVE: Shafique Shows The Way
Abdullah Shafique showed the way for Pakistan with a brilliant knock of 201 runs. He took his time to build the innings. Showed a lot of patience and as a result, has been the best batter for Pakistan in this innings.
SL vs PAK Day 3 LIVE: Pakistan Batters Dominate
It was yet another day that belonged to the Pakistani batters. Agha Salman has slammed a quickfire ton. Before him, Shafique reached his double century. Fifties from Masood and Shakeel. This is a dominant batting display by Pakistan.
PAK 563/5 (132)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Pakistan On Top
Pakistan's lead swells to 397 At Stumps on Day 3. They are on top here and if rain is not an issue tomorrow, they should look to bat one more session before asking Lankans to chase something beyong 500 or nearly 600. Lankans in big trouble in this match as they need some sort of luck and motivation to outlast Pakistanis here.
SL 166
PAK 563/5 (132)
Day 3: Stumps - Pakistan lead by 397 runs
PAK vs SL Day 3 2nd Test LIVE: Salman keeps attacking
Agha Salman is continuing to attack to keep Lankans on back foot. His strike rate is now touching almost 90. The lead in the 2nd innings is nearing almost 400. Lanka are under huge presssure.
PAK 551/5 (129)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE Score: Clueless Lankans
Sri Lanka have been very ordinary today with the ball in hand. Pakistani batters have looked in no trouble whatsoever. Salman and Rizwan continue boss the proceedings in the middle as the lead goes past 350-mark.
SL 166
PAK 530/5 (125.4)
Day 3: 3rd Session - Pakistan lead by 364 runs
SL vs PAK 2nd Tets LIVE: Agha Salman Hits Hundred
Agha Salman packs a punch with this performance as he gets to his second Test ton. He has done it in a quick time as he is playing at a strike rate of 83. Rizwan giving him ample support from the other end as well.
PAK 512/5 (122.3)
PAK vs SL LIVE: Lead goes beyond 300
Mohammad Rizwan has joined Salman in the middle and the duo has taken the lead over Lanka past 300. Salman meanwhile approaching his hundred. Rizwan growing into the innings. Lankan bowlers look very tired.
PAK 486/5 (119)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Shafique Departs For 201
Shafique scored 201 before Jayasuriya gets rid of him. He played a fantastic innings, facing a total of 326 balls. He gets out trying to up the ante.
PAK 474/5 (115)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Here's why Sarfaraz has been replaced by Rizwan
Sarfaraz was hit on his head while ducking a bouncer by Asitha Fernando in the afternoon session on day three.
_ Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz as a concussion substitute_
Rizwan replaces Sarfaraz as a concussion substitute

Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced by Mohammad Rizwan as a concussion substitute in the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club after match referee David Boon accepted the Pakistan
— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) July 26, 2023
Pakistan vs Sr Lanka 2nd Test LIVE: Shafique completes double ton
Shafique has completed a double ton and will be looking to make a big impact further into the innings. Pakistan on top here. Agha Salman is playing a decent strike rate at the other end to push Lankans on back foot.
PAK 459/4 (111)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test: Salman gets to his fifty
Shafique has slowed down while he aims to get past individual 200. Meanwhile Agha Salman has surpassed the fifty-run mark. Pakistan in total control of the proceedings in the middle.
PAK 436/4 (107.2)
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test LIVE: Shafique Nears Double Ton
Shafique is just a boundary hit away from getting to his double ton. What a knock this has been from the Pakistani batter. Also, Mohammad Rizwan has replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as a concussion substitute.
PAK 419/4 (104.2)
SL vs PAK 2nd Test LIVE: Pakistan In Strong Position At Tea
Abdullah Shafique and Agha Salman have taken Pakistan to 397 for 4 in 99 overs. The visitors also have a thick lead of 231 runs and look dominant. Lankans would need to plan well to break this stand.
PAK 397/4 (99)
SL vs PAK LIVE: Shafique, Salman Resume Innings Post Tea
Afgha Salman and Abdullah Shafique resume innings for Pakistan post tea. Shafique approaching his double hundred and Salman growing in his innings.
PAK 399/4 (100.2)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Abdullah Shafique closes on double ton
Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique is 10 runs short of his maiden double century in Test cricket. Agha Salman is batting on 28 off 34 balls. Pakistan lead by 231 runs now.
Pakistan 1st inngs 397/4 in 97 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Abdullah Shafique moves along to 180
Abdullah Shafique has moved 180 while Agha Salman has raced to 20 off 24 balls. Pakistan now lead by 213 runs.
Pakistan 1st inngs 379/4 in 93 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Saud Shakeel creates world record
Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel has become first-ever batter to score fifties in his first 7 Test matches. Shakeel was dismissed earlier for 57. Abdullah Shafique has moved along to 170 and Agha Salman is batting on 14 as Pakistan lead by 197 runs.
Pakistan 1st inngs 363/4 in 91 ovs vs SL
First batter in Test history to make a 5__0__+ score in each of his first 7__ matches _

Mr Consistent @saudshak _#SLvPAK
Mr Consistent @saudshak _#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/BKDPYOMIO6
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2023
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Sarfaraz Ahmed retires hurt on 14
Sarfaraz Ahmed was hit on the helmet off the first ball he faced from Asitha Fernando. The Pakistan wicketkeeper retires hurt on 14 after feeling some dizziness. Abdullah Shafique is batting on 165 and Agha Salman has joined him in the middle. Pakistan lead by 178 runs.
Pakistan 1st inngs 344/4 in 86 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Abdullah Shafique hammers 15th four
Abdullah Shafique hammers his 15th four - a punch past point off Asitha Fernando to move along to 165. Sarfaraz Ahmed is batting on 10 as Pakistan extend their lead to 174 runs.
Pakistan 1st inngs 340/4 in 85 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Sarfaraz Ahmed gets 2nd four
Sarfaraz Ahmed gets his 2nd four off Asitha Fernando to move along to 10 as he survives a close run-out chance off the final ball. Abdullah Shafique is batting on 161. Pakistan extend lead to 170 runs.
Pakistan 1st inngs 336/4 in 83 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Saud Shakeel dismissed for 57
Abdullah Shafique brings up his 150 with a boundary off Ramesh Mendis. Shafique has moved along to 158 with another four off Prabath Jayasuriya. Saud Shakeel also reaches his 50 with a boundary off Asitha Fernando, it's his 6th in Test cricket. But Shakeel falls leg-before to Asitha after successive boundaries for 57. Sarfaraz Ahmed joins Shafique in the middle.
Pakistan 1st inngs 323/4 in 81 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Pakistan extend lead to 107 by lunch
Pakistan have built their lead to 107 runs by lunch on Day 3. Abdullah Shafique is batting on 137 and Saud Shakeel is on 32.
Pakistan 1st inngs 273/3 in 71 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Pakistan lead goes past 100
Pakistan's lead has gone past 100 now with Abdullah Shafique batting on 136 and Saud Shakeel on 30. Pakistan are leading by 104 runs now.
Pakistan 1st inngs 270/3 in 69 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: 50-run partnership between Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel
Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel bring up 50 partnership for the fourth wicket. Shafique is batting on 127 and Shakeel is on 22. Pakistan extend lead to 95 runs.
Pakistan 1st inngs 261/3 in 66 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Pakistan's 250 comes up
A couple from Saud Shakeel brings up Pakistan's 250. Shakeel has moved along to 21 and Abdullah Shafique is on 126 as Pakistan lead by 85 runs.
Pakistan 1st inngs 251/3 in 61 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Saud Shakeel dropped on 17
Saud Shakeel, double centurion from the first Test, is dropped on 17 at short-leg by Nishan Madushka off Prabath Jayasuriya. Shakeel moves along to 19 and Abdullah Shafique is batting on 123.
Pakistan 1st inngs 245/3 in 58 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Couple of fours from Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel
Saud Shakeel gets his first four to move along to 13. Abdullah Shafique adds a second boundary in that over to move to 122.
Pakistan 1st inngs 239/3 in 56 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Saud Shakeel survives couple of close calls
Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel survives couple of close run-out and stumping calls in that over from Ramesh Mendis. Shakeel is batting on 5 and Abdullah Shafique is on 110.
Pakistan 1st inngs 217/3 in 51 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Babar Azam falls for 39
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam falls leg-before to Prabath Jayasuriya for 39 even after reviewing the decision. Abdullah Shafique had smashed Jayasuriya for his third six of the innings in the same over to move to 108.
Pakistan 1st inngs 211/3 in 48 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2: Abdullah Shafique brings up 4th century
Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique brought up his 4th Test century and first against Sri Lanka with back-to-back boundaries off Asitha Fernando. Shafique completes ton off 149 balls and pumps his fist. Babar Azam is batting on 30.
Pakistan 1st inngs 193/2 in 45 ovs vs SL
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Abdullah Shafique gets first 4 of day
Abdullah Shafique has got the first runs and first boundary of the third day, pulls Asitha Fernando away to move to 91 with his 9th four. Babar Azam is batting on 28.
Pakistan 1st inngs 182/2 in 41 ovs vs SL
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Play to get underway soon
There is good news from Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo as there is no rain around on Wednesday and play should begin on time at 945am IST.
Sky is clear and spirits are high! __ The players are out and warming up__
Hoping for a prompt start at 9:45 AM for the 3rd day of action! #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/G5K8Ly09mN
— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) July 26, 2023
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Abdullah Shafique eyes 4th Test ton
Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique will be eyeing his 4th Test century in just his 14th match for his country. Shafique is batting on 87 off 131 balls with 2 sixes and 8 fours. Pakistan lead Sri Lanka by 12 runs after rain washed out most of Day 2 at SSC ground in Colombo on Tuesday.
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 2: 98 overs scheduled to be played today
The third day's play in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan could see at least 98 overs of play, weather permitting. Pakistan lead Sri Lanka by 12 runs with 8 wickets in hand and will look to build a big lead in the first innings. Most of second day's play was washed out due to rain at Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Tuesday.
LIVE Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3: Babar Azam eyes 10th Test ton
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be eyeing a 10th century in Test cricket when he resumes on 28 on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the SSC in Colombo. Babar has scored the most centuries in international cricket since 2022.
LIVE SL vs PAK 2nd Test, Day 3: Play to start early on third day
Rain washed out most of second day's play in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sport Club ground in Colombo on Tuesday. Play will start 15 minutes early, aroung 945am IST on the third day weather permitting.
LIVE PAK vs SL 2nd Test
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lank vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 coverage. Stay tuned for all the coverage.