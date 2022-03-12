India vs SL 2nd Test Highlights and Scorecard: India on top at stumps on Day 1

12 March 2022, 21:02 PM India on top, SL finish Day 1 at 86/6 SL did well with the bowl, and had Shreyas Iyer's fantastic 92 not been there, India would have struggled a lot. They managed to put on 252 on the board and the rest is being done by the bowlers. Lankans are in a disarray at the moment and need some magic when they come back to resume their innings. SL 86/6, trail by 166 runs

12 March 2022, 20:23 PM OUT Asalanka is gone, Axar strikes and picks his first wicket. Sri Lanka in big trouble here as they have lost half of their side with just 50 on the board. SL 50/5

12 March 2022, 20:11 PM Sri Lanka-43/4 (15 overs) at drinks India all over the Sri Lanka batters as pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah give the Lankan batsman a tough time. The Pink-Ball Test as expected is full of entertainment and twists.

12 March 2022, 20:02 PM OUT! Mohammed Shami, right on the money again for India, gets his second wicket of the match. Dhananjaya De Silva LBW for 10 (24), first was not given out by the umpire but skipper Rohit Sharma takes the review quickly after Pant & Shami ask. Sri Lanka-28/4 (12.3 overs)

12 March 2022, 19:32 PM India all over Sri Lanka Great start from the pace attack of India, Bumrah with two and Shami with one wicket. Skipper Rohit Sharma looking happy at the moment but India fishing for another wicket. Good attacking mentality shown by the Indian bowling attack. Sri Lanka-28/3 (11.3 overs), Mathews 4 (21) & Dhananjaya 10 (22)

12 March 2022, 19:30 PM OUT! India on roll now as Mohammed Shami strikes on his first ball of the Day-Night Test. Sri Lanka in big trouble as they lose 3 wickets in the opening 6 overs. Excellent bowling by the Indian attack. Karunaratne GONE for 4. Sri Lanka-14/3 (5.1 overs)

12 March 2022, 19:24 PM THE BUMRAH SHOW! Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah strikes again! Thirimanne GONE! Caught by Shreyas Iyer! The change of side works for Bumrah as he gets India another wicket. Great start from the bowling attack from India. Sri Lanka-14/2

12 March 2022, 19:15 PM BUMRAH STRIKES! Jasprit Bumrah gets the first wicket for India, Kusal Mendis gone for 2 (7) caught by Shreyas Iyer. Great bowling from the Indian pacer, pure pace and right on the money. India-2/1 (2.2 overs)

12 March 2022, 18:54 PM Jasprit Bumrah starts the attack for India Fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah starts the bowling attack for India as Sri Lanka start their first innings eyeing a good strong start. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne open the batting for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka- 2/0 (1 over)

12 March 2022, 18:30 PM India-252 (59.1 overs) Right-hand batter Shreyas Iyer gets STUMPED! By Dickwella Bowled by Jayawickrama. Shreyas showed some destructive batting skills walking in at a pressure situation and scoring 92 runs, missed out on a century that he deserved.

12 March 2022, 18:09 PM BOOM-BOOM Iyer! Shreyas Iyer on fire for India as he closes in on century. He is on 81 runs off 86 balls, last hope for India to reach that 300 runs total against Sri Lanka. Iyer has taken the Lanka bowling attack to the cleaners. Jasprit Bumrah on the other end enjoying the show. India-242/9 (57 overs), Shreyas 82 (88) & Bumrah 0 (7)

12 March 2022, 18:00 PM OUT! Shami GONE for 5 runs off 8 balls, India's first innings coming close to an end as the last man Jasprit Bumrah walks in at the crease with Shreyas Iyer is the lone-wolf for India now. India- 229/9 (54 overs)

12 March 2022, 17:49 PM OUT! Axar Patel bowled by fast-bowler Lakmal, India loose their 8th wicket now with last hope Shreyas Iyer still at the crease. Patel tried to smack it hard with power looking for a big-shot but edges it on to the stumps. Unlucky dismissal for the left-hander. India-215/8 (50 overs), Shreyas 60 (61)

12 March 2022, 17:38 PM Iyer completes FIFTY Indian batter Shreyas Iyer completes his FIFTY in spectacular fashion with a six. Great batting by the right-hander as he walked in pressure situtation for India but kept his cool, showing full awareness for the bat and ball. India- 204/7 (48 overs), Axar 8 (3) & Shreyas 50 (54)

12 March 2022, 17:31 PM OUT! R Ashwin departs for 13 off 33 balls. A soft dismissal as he tried to cut it to 3rd man but gets caught by Dickwella thanks to great bowling by De Silva. India-184/7

12 March 2022, 17:09 PM Iyer & Ashwin steady India After a series of quick wickets falling for India, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandra Ashwin eye a big partnership for India, Sri Lanka looking to continue their bowling attack with spin bowling. India- 174/6 (45 overs), Shreyas 36 (45) & Ashwin 11 (26)

12 March 2022, 16:53 PM Shreyas & Ashwin hold on for India Ravi Ashwin and in-form Shreyas Iyer have a big task up their shoulders on a very difficult pitch for batters. Sri Lanka looking to bowl India out as soon as possible. India-163/6 (42 overs), Shreyas 32 (34) & Ashwin 4 (19)

12 March 2022, 16:48 PM JADEJA OUT! Spinner Embuldeniya gets the danger-man Ravindra Jadeja OUT. Caught by Thirimanne, ball was short with some spin, Jadeja tried to cut it but nicks it back to slip. India-149/6 (37 overs)

12 March 2022, 16:36 PM PANT GONE! Rishabh Pant goes 39 off 26 balls, BOWLED! by left-arm spinner Embuldeniya. Pant was looking in destruction mode for India but Embuldeniya gets the breakthrough Sri Lanka were looking for. India- 131/5 (33 overs)

12 March 2022, 15:58 PM Two big wickets for SL Both Virat and Vihari gone in quick succession and the new pair in is Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant India 92/4

12 March 2022, 15:21 PM Kohli & Vihari going strong India batters Virat Kohli and Hanuman Vihari building a steady partnership for India. Kohli filled with cheers from the the Bengaluru crowd demanding a century from him, Vihari looking in great touch so far, he is taking right decisions on every ball. Parntership of 38 runs from Kohli & Vihari. India-67/2 (21 overs), Kohli 15 (29) & Vihari 31 (66)

12 March 2022, 15:08 PM India complete 50 Hanuman Vihari and Virat Kohli at the crease for India as they Sri Lanka eye another wicket before Tea. Vihari looking in good form as he takes the Lankan spinners to the cleaners, beautiful batting from the right-hand batsman till now. India-52/2 (16 overs), Kohli 5 (17) & Vihari 26 (48)

12 March 2022, 15:03 PM Spin-twins come in for Sri Lanka Jayawickrama and Embuldeniya attack for Sri Lanka as India look to walk away from a delicate situation after losing both openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma. Hanuman Vihari and Virat Kohli have a lot on their shoulders as India need a partnership now. Ind- 39/2 (13 overs), Kohli 2 (7) & Vihari 16 (40)

12 March 2022, 14:35 PM Skipper GONE! Skipper Rohit Sharma OUT! Embuldeniya gets his man, tries to defend the left-arm spinner but edges it straight to short-gully for a great catch. Virat Kohli walks in at number 4 now for India. India- 29/2 (9.3 overs)

12 March 2022, 14:25 PM SIX! Rohit Sharma smacks left-arm fast bowler Fernando for a maximum. It was a good-length ball but Sharma is very dangerous when he plays the pull-shot. India eyeing a good partnership now after Mayank Agarwal's early wicket. India-23/1 (6 overs), Vihari 2 (14) & Rohit 15 (16)

12 March 2022, 14:21 PM OUT! Mayank Agarwal GONE! It was a no-ball but Agarwal wanted a single, Rohit Sharma called out 'NO' loudly but Agarwal got confused and Jayawickrama runs him out. India-15/1 (4 overs), Rohit 7 (10) & Vihari 2 (10)

12 March 2022, 13:32 PM Playing XI India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama