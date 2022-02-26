हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Score and Update: India to bowl first, rain unlikely to stop play

A reinvigorated India will look to pocket their second series win in as many weeks and build on the gains made from a drastic change in their batting approach in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 26, 2022 - 18:38
Comments |
(Source: Twitter)

Preview, 2nd T20: A reinvigorated India will look to pocket their second series win in as many weeks and build on the gains made from a drastic change in their batting approach in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India were forced to look in the mirror after their early exit from the T20 World Cup last year but four months later, they look a transformed unit with a bunch of youngsters being tried out in various positions and roles.

It is still early days but the Rohit Sharma-led side has already figured out the core group of players that will travel to Australia for the World Cup Down Under later this year.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Binura Fernando, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando

With PTI inputs

26 February 2022, 18:36 PM

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Unchanged)

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

26 February 2022, 18:29 PM

TOSS- India win the toss and Rohit Sharma elects to bowl first.

26 February 2022, 18:11 PM

Match conditions- The match is unlikely to stop due to any rain but it will stay cloudy, according to the reports. No chances of rain in evening.
Toss at 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates.

26 February 2022, 18:00 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd T20 between India and Sri Lanka to be played at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. 

The toss coming up at 6.30. Stay tuned in for latest updates.

