India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Score and Update: India to bowl first, rain unlikely to stop play

26 February 2022, 18:36 PM
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Unchanged)
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
26 February 2022, 18:29 PM
TOSS- India win the toss and Rohit Sharma elects to bowl first.
26 February 2022, 18:11 PM
Match conditions- The match is unlikely to stop due to any rain but it will stay cloudy, according to the reports. No chances of rain in evening.
Toss at 6.30 pm IST.
26 February 2022, 18:00 PM
2nd T20 between India and Sri Lanka to be played at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.
