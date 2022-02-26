हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IND vs SL, 2nd T20 Weather Report: Will match be affected by rain?

India wil take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 and will look to seal the series at Picturesque Dharamsala stadium in Himachal Pradesh. 

IND vs SL, 2nd T20 Weather Report: Will match be affected by rain?
(Source: Twitter)

India wil take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 and will look to seal the series at Picturesque Dharamsala stadium in Himachal Pradesh. 

The big blow to India is that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was on Saturday ruled out of the remaining two T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka owing to a wrist injury.

The BCCI has added Mayank Agarwal to India's squad for the remaining two T20Is.

India lead the three-match series 1-0, with the second game slated to be played here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had been ruled out of the first T20I on Thursday as well after he sustained the injury during a practice session.

Sri Lanka will be hoping for change of fortunes in the 2nd T20 after they were outplayed in all departments in the first match of the series in Lucknow. 

India, on the other hand, will start as favourites again as most of their players are in good form and beating India in India is always tough. 

Weather report

Dharamshala's weather is tricky. When it rains there, it rains buckets and it rains for a long period of time. Not to forget, the India vs South Africa T20 scheduled here was washed out completely due to incessant rain. 

Fans, who have bought tickets, will be hoping for a full-fledged match. 

The weather app Accuweather has some good news. As per the app, clouds are hovering over the stadium. Fans at the cricket stadium have also shared images of ground covered completely. The clouds are hovering around and we may see very light rain in the evening. But after 6, there is no forecast of rain. It will remain cloudy but it will not rain, tells the app. 

Hopefully, fans will see 40 overs of non-stop cricket without any interruptions.

Tags:
CricketIndia vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2022Ind Vs SLIND vs SL 2nd T20Rohit SharmaJasprit Bumrah
