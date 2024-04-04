Highlights | GT vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Win By 3 Wickets
Gujarat Titans Vs Punjab Kings ( GT vs PBKS) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Punjab Kings Claimed First Win Of The Season.
Trending Photos
Punjab Kings pulled off a remarkable 3-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring IPL thriller in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Gujarat posted an imposing 199/4, riding on a blazing 89 not out off 48 balls from opener Shubman Gill, who smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes. Sai Sudharsan and Kane Williamson chipped in with 33 and 26 respectively. In reply, Punjab endured an early wobble losing Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. Jonny Bairstow (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (35) kept them afloat before Shashank Singh's incredible 61 not out off just 29 balls turned the chase around. His innings was studded with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) and Jitesh Sharma (16 off 8) provided late impetus as Punjab overhauled the 200-run target in the final over. For Gujarat, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with 2/32, but they had no answers to Shashank Singh's power-hitting heroics. In the end, it was the 20-year-old Punjab batter's explosive knock that stole the show and powered his team to an enthralling victory.
Check Highlights GT vs PBKS Score and Updates Below.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Match Summary
Shubman Gill's blistering 89* propelled Gujarat Titans to 199/4. Chasing 200, Shashank Singh's explosive 61* off 29 balls powered Punjab Kings' remarkable chase as they overhauled the target in the final over for a 3-wicket win.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Punjab Win
Darshan Nalkande concedes a leg bye off a fuller length delivery down leg, initially thought to be a run, but reviewed by GT as it was missing leg-stump, concluding PBKS's successful chase of the highest score in IPL 2024, led by Shashank Singh's outstanding knock.
Live Score GT 199/4 (20)
PBKS 200/7 (19.5)
Punjab Kings won by 3 wkts
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Shashank Singh's Fifty Keep Punjab In Hunt
Azmatullah's over sees Ashutosh Sharma hitting two boundaries, including a well-placed sweep and a top-edged hook, while Shashank Singh reaches his maiden IPL fifty with a quick single, despite Sudharsan's diving effort in the deep to stop a lofted stroke.
Live Score PBKS 175/6 (18) CRR: 9.72 REQ: 12.5
Punjab Kings need 25 runs in 12 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Jitesh Sharma Departs
Jitesh Sharma departs caught by Darshan Nalkande for 16 runs off 8 balls after mistiming a full-toss towards deep mid-wicket, despite hitting two sixes earlier in the over, marking a sudden change in fortune.
Live Score PBKS 150/6 (15.3) CRR: 9.68 REQ: 11.11
Punjab Kings need 50 runs in 27 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Singh Take On Khan
Rashid Khan concedes 11 runs in the over with Shashank Singh hitting a six, while Jitesh Sharma and Shashank Singh add singles, and a leg bye is also taken, showcasing aggressive intent from the batting side.
Live Score PBKS 131/5 (14) CRR: 9.36 REQ: 11.5
Punjab Kings need 69 runs in 36 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Punjab Going Down The Hill
Mohit Sharma dismisses Raza caught by Saha for 15 runs off 16 balls with a back of a length delivery outside off, breaking the momentum for the batting side.
Live Score PBKS 111/5 (12.2) CRR: 9 REQ: 11.61
Punjab Kings need 89 runs in 46 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Umesh Yadav Goes For Runs
Umesh Yadav concedes 17 runs off the over with Shashank Singh hitting a boundary, a six, and another boundary, displaying good intent, while Raza gets dropped twice, first at deep point and then by Noor at mid-wicket, adding pressure on the bowling side.
Live Score PBKS 102/4 (11.1) CRR: 9.13 REQ: 11.09
Punjab Kings need 98 runs in 53 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Punjab In Deep Trouble
Azmatullah dismisses Sam Curran caught by Williamson for 5 runs off 8 balls, with a shortish delivery pulled straight to mid-wicket, adding pressure on PBKS as they face deep trouble.
Live Score PBKS 72/4 (8.5) CRR: 8.15 REQ: 11.46
Punjab Kings need 128 runs in 67 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Punjab 3 Down
Noor Ahmad dismisses Prabhsimran caught by Mohit Sharma for 35 runs off 24 balls, as Prabhsimran edges a googly while attempting to go over covers, marking another breakthrough with brilliant bowling.
Live Score PBKS 64/3 (7.2) CRR: 8.73 REQ: 10.74
Punjab Kings need 136 runs in 76 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Rashid Khan Pushing For Wickets
Rashid Khan concedes runs to Prabhsimran, with a boundary and two singles off a slog sweep and working through mid-wicket, while Sam Curran adds a single, maintaining strike rotation, in an eventful over where Prabhsimran
Live Score PBKS 61/2 (7) CRR: 8.71 REQ: 10.69
Punjab Kings need 139 runs in 78 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Noor Ahmad Strikes
Noor Ahmad dismisses Bairstow bowled for 22 runs off 13 balls with a deceptive googly that sneaks through the gate, brushing the pad and hitting the stumps, marking a significant breakthrough as Bairstow was aiming for aggressive strokes.
Live Score PBKS 49/2 (5.2) CRR: 9.19 REQ: 10.3
Punjab Kings need 151 runs in 88 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Rashid Khan Into The Attack
Rashid Khan concedes only three runs to Prabhsimran, with a boundary, and four leg byes off a googly to Bairstow, as he showcases bold batting, while Sai cuts off a pull shot to deep square leg with a dive, introducing himself into the attack.
Live Score PBKS 48/1 (5) CRR: 9.6 REQ: 10.13
Punjab Kings need 152 runs in 90 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: PBKS Bounce Back
Umesh Yadav concedes runs to Prabhsimran, with a boundary and a six off a full delivery flicked over backward square leg, amidst PBKS's strategy of capitalizing on shorter lengths to counter GT's bowlers.
Live Score PBKS 41/1 (4.1) CRR: 9.84 REQ: 10.04
Punjab Kings need 159 runs in 95 balls
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Umesh Yadav Removes Dhawan
Umesh Yadav claims the wicket of Dhawan, who chops on a back-of-a-length delivery onto his stumps, giving GT a much-needed breakthrough early in the innings.
Live Score PBKS 13/1 (1.1) CRR: 11.14 REQ: 9.93
Punjab Kings need 187 runs
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Great Start For PBKS
Azmatullah opens the attack, with Bairstow hitting two boundaries, including a brilliant off-drive, surviving a close call off an inswinger, and Dhawan taking a single off the first over, while GT makes an interesting substitution.
Live Score PBKS 13/1 (1) CRR: 11.14 REQ: 9.93
Punjab Kings need 187 runs
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: GT Finish On High
Arshdeep Singh concedes a boundary to Rahul Tewatia off a poor full toss, as Tewatia slogs it to deep mid-wicket, contributing to GT's total of 199 with a brilliant cameo.
Live Score
GT 199/4 (20) CRR: 9.95
Innings Break
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Vijayshankar Departs
Rabada dismisses Shankar caught by Harpreet Brar for 8 runs off 10 balls with a mistimed flat-bat shot, as Brar executes a well-timed forward dive from long-off to take the catch.
Live Score
GT 164/4 (17.4) CRR: 9.28
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Fifty For Gill
Harpreet Brar concedes a boundary to Shubman Gill off a poor delivery down the leg side, allowing Gill to reach his first fifty of the season with a well-placed pull shot.
Live Score GT 141/3 (16) CRR: 8.81
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Fifty For Gill
Harpreet Brar concedes a boundary to Shubman Gill off a poor delivery down the leg side, allowing Gill to reach his first fifty of the season with a well-placed pull shot.
Live Score GT 141/3 (16) CRR: 8.81
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: GT 3 Down
Harshal Patel dismisses Sai Sudharsan caught behind by Jitesh Sharma for 33 runs off 19 balls, marked by a confident walk-off from Sudharsan without waiting for the umpire's decision.
Live Score
GT 122/3 (13.5) CRR: 8.82
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Sudharsan Take On PBKS
Sudharsan continues his aggressive play with two boundaries off Raza, including a well-timed pull and a sweep, while Gill contributes with a single and a boundary, maintaining pressure on the bowler.
Live Score GT 105/2 (12) CRR: 8.75
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Gill Still Going Strong
Raza concedes runs as Sudharsan scores a boundary and two singles off short deliveries, while Gill adds another single to deep mid-wicket, maintaining the momentum for the batting side.
Live Score GT 83/2 (10) CRR: 8.3
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Williamson Departs
Harpreet Brar gets the crucial wicket of Williamson caught by Bairstow at backward point with a short delivery, breaking the partnership for Punjab just after the break.
Live Score
GT 69/2 (8.3) CRR: 8.12
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Gill On Song
Sam Curran's over sees Williamson showcasing his class with classical shots including a boundary and a lofted shot that narrowly clears the field, while Gill manages a leg bye as the batsmen rotate the strike effectively.
Live Score
GT 57/1 (7) CRR: 8.14
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Tight Over By Rabada
Rabada bowls a tight over, with Williamson managing a single and a boundary off the back foot, while Shubman Gill rotates the strike with a single, and Williamson defends the remaining deliveries.
Live Score
GT 41/1 (5) CRR: 8.2
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Rabada Strikes
Rabada dismisses Saha for 11 runs caught by Dhawan at extra cover, marking his fourth dismissal of Saha in the match.
Live Score GT 29/1 (3) CRR: 9.67
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Brar Open Bowling For PBKS
Harpreet Brar opens the attack, with Saha on strike; Gill hits a six to long-off, followed by Saha nudging a single to square leg amid hesitation, while subsequent deliveries see Saha unable to score against Brar's varied deliveries.
LIVE Score GT 7/0 (1) CRR: 7
Punjab Kings opt to bowl
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Both Team Captains At The Tos
Shubman Gill | GT captain: We would have bowled, it looks like an even wicket, it's been a bit overcast so hopefully there will be no dew. We have started off pretty well, we have got couple of games on the road after this, games on the road are important. Last year, we played away from home. Miller misses out due to a niggle and Kane comes into the side.
Shikhar Dhawan | PBKS captain: We are gonna bowl first, I feel it's a good wicket and it will stay the same, we will prefer chasing. In some of the games, the score has been very high but it's not going to be that way every game because the teams are very good. I think we are playing decent cricket, it's early days in the tournament, we are going to play better. Livi goes out and Sikandar Raza comes into the side.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Toss Report
Punjab Kings win toss, opt to field first against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Pitch and Playing Conditions
The Ahmedabad pitch offers a two-paced challenge, favoring spin initially before easing for batting. A transition to a red-soil pitch might alter dynamics for the Titans-Kings clash.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Statistical Milestones in Sight
Rashid Khan's prowess against Livingstone, Dhawan's quest for IPL half-centuries, and Gill's dominance over Kings highlight statistical milestones in the making.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Key Head-to-Head Battles
Rashid Khan vs. Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada vs. Wriddhiman Saha are crucial matchups to watch. Gill's dominance against Kings further spices up the contest.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Kagiso Rabada’s Underwhelming Form
Kagiso Rabada's subdued form in IPL 2024 raises concerns. Despite past prowess, Rabada struggles to find his rhythm, impacting Kings' bowling dynamics.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Mohit Sharma’s IPL Resurgence
Mohit Sharma's resurgence under Titans' banner revives memories of his past IPL glory. Tasked with leading the pace attack, Sharma aims to restrain Kings' power-hitters.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Impact Player Strategies
Titans and Kings unveil their Impact Player Strategies, shaping their lineup choices based on batting or bowling first, adding tactical depth to their gameplay.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Harshal Patel’s Struggles
Despite a hefty price tag, Harshal Patel's predictable bowling results in high economy rates, adding pressure on Kings' spin attack lacking pedigree.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Kings’ Road Woes
Punjab Kings stumble with back-to-back losses away from home, leaving them vulnerable in the league. The pressure mounts as other teams surge ahead in the standings.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Afghanistan Flavor in Titans’ Lineup
Azmatullah Omarzai's powerplay prowess and Rashid Khan's spin complement Titans' arsenal. The Afghan trio adds depth to Titans' bowling, posing challenges for opponents.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill’s Leadership Emergence
After Hardik Pandya's departure, Shubman Gill's captaincy steers Gujarat Titans to two home wins out of three, setting a promising trajectory for the team.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Check GT Probable Playing 11
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande
GT vs PBKS: Pitch Report
The Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world. The Pitch is expected to support the batters to clear the wide boundaries. Pacers will get extra benefits from the black-soil pitches at the stadium. Meanwhile, spinners can take advantage of the red-soil pitches. The dew will continue to play a huge factor in Ahmedabad.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 clash will take place at 7 pm IST as the match starts at 7.30 pm. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
GT Vs PBKS LIVE: Check Head To Head Record
Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have met in IPL 3 times with GT winning two games while Punjab were victorious only once. Shikhar Dhawan's team will look to come at par with Gujarat today.
GT vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande [Impact sub: Sai for Mohit Sharma if they bat first, or vice-versa]
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpeet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar [Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh for Prabhsimran if they bat first, or vice-versa]
Live Updates GT vs PBKS: Check Both The Squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra
GT Vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Shubman Gill Vs Shikhar Dhawan
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 17th match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. Keep following this space for live updates related to the match. The game starts at 7.30 pm IST and the toss is at 7 pm.