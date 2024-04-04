Highlights | GT vs PBKS LIVE IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Win By 3 Wickets

Punjab Kings pulled off a remarkable 3-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring IPL thriller in Ahmedabad. Batting first, Gujarat posted an imposing 199/4, riding on a blazing 89 not out off 48 balls from opener Shubman Gill, who smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes. Sai Sudharsan and Kane Williamson chipped in with 33 and 26 respectively. In reply, Punjab endured an early wobble losing Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. Jonny Bairstow (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (35) kept them afloat before Shashank Singh's incredible 61 not out off just 29 balls turned the chase around. His innings was studded with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Ashutosh Sharma (31 off 17) and Jitesh Sharma (16 off 8) provided late impetus as Punjab overhauled the 200-run target in the final over. For Gujarat, Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler with 2/32, but they had no answers to Shashank Singh's power-hitting heroics. In the end, it was the 20-year-old Punjab batter's explosive knock that stole the show and powered his team to an enthralling victory.

