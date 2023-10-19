LIVE Updates | AUS Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: All Eyes On Babar Azam
Australia Vs Pakistan (AUS vs PAK), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan and Autralia search for consistency and all-important points
Pakistan are going to face a big challenge when they take on Australia in Match 18 of Cricket World Cup 2023. Both these sides have similar issues on the cricket field at the moment. Pakistan have more wins than Australia, at the moment. The Men in Green started the tournament with two back-to-back wins vs Netherlands and Sri Lanka before being run over by the Indians. On the other hand, Australia got off to the worst possible start in the World Cup, going down to India and South Africa in the first two games.
Australia registerd their first win of the tournament with a dominant win over Sri Lankans. Both the teams are plagues with the same set of issues, one of them is inconsistency of their batting lineup. Pakistan's pace bowling department, one of their main strengths, has not fired yet either.
Babar Azam will be watched closely in the clash against Australia as he has only scored one fifty against India in the previous game in this World Cup.
