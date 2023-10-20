Australia Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 18 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

The upcoming Australia vs. Pakistan match in the Cricket World Cup 2023 promises to be a riveting contest between two cricketing giants. Both teams have a storied history in the tournament and are known for their competitive spirits.

Australia, with a rich cricketing heritage, will enter the game as one of the favorites. They boast a well-rounded squad with exceptional pace bowlers and accomplished batsmen. Led by their experienced captain, they are expected to deliver a blend of skill, strategy, and tenacity.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is renowned for its unpredictability and flair. Their explosive batting lineup and potent spin bowlers make them a formidable opponent. Their captain, a master tactician, will be keen on leading the team to a triumphant performance.

Here are all the details about Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 in Bengaluru HERE…

When is Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 going to take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 will take place on Monday, October 16.

Where is Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 going to take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 on TV in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 in India For Free?

The Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Australia vs Pakistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.