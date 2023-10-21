trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678012
LIVE Updates | ENG vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Jos Buttler Vs Temba Bavuma

England Vs South Africa (ENG vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Both sides look for win

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 07:17 AM IST
England Vs South Africa LIVE Score
Jos Buttler's England will look for a win when they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in Match 20 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. England have two losses in three games. They started their campaign with a brutal loss vs New Zealand. They won their next match vs Bangladesh and then were stunned by Afghanistan. England are coming back after a long break and one thing is for sure that they will be under immense pressure.

South Africa are a dangerous side. They also got a wake up call after being served a defeat in hands of Netherlands. But the good thing is that South Africa have got two good wins under the belt here and would be looking to only improve from here.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 20 Of ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa Vs England.

21 October 2023
07:17 AM

ENG vs SA LIVE: Buttler vs Bavuma

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 20th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 between England and South Africa, which starts at 2 pm today. Keep watching this space for all latest updates. 

