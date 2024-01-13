LIVE Updates | IND Vs AFG, 2nd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Team India Aim To Seal Series
India Vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India Won The First Game By 6 Wickets.
Live IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Score: India comfortably defeated Afghanistan in the Mohali T20I despite the absence of Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rashid Khan's unavailability poses a challenge for Afghanistan, but with IPL-contracted players, they remain formidable. Kohli returns for the second T20I, facing a spin test against Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar's inclusion gives India depth in both batting and bowling. Dube aims to secure a T20 World Cup spot as Hardik Pandya's backup. Afghanistan's top-order struggles, attempting to fit anchors, need addressing. India's form is strong, while Afghanistan faces challenges, especially in posting competitive totals. Key players to watch include explosive finisher Jitesh Sharma and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. Team changes for the next match may involve Jaiswal's return, and Avesh Khan or Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion. If fit, Hazratullah Zazai might replace Rahmat in Afghanistan's lineup.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Here.
LIVE IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Check Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.
LIVE IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Weather Report
Match day is anticipated to experience favorable weather conditions, with no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature is expected to stay around 22 degrees Celsius, with a potential decrease to 17 degrees towards the conclusion of the game.
LIVE IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Pitch Report
The Holkar Cricket Stadium pitch is well-known for its batsman-friendly characteristics, creating an ideal paradise for hitters. With its shorter boundaries and flat surfaces, the venue offers abundant scoring opportunities. Therefore, it is recommended for the team that wins the toss to consider choosing to bat first.