IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs Afghanistan Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series today in Indore. The hosts had beaten the Afghans by six wickets in the 1st T20I and this match offers them the chance to clinch the series. On the other hand, the visitors will try their best to avoid a defeat today and keep the series alive and take it as 1-1 to Bengaluru where the third and last T20I is to be played on January 17.

Shivam Dube starred for India in the first match, stroking a match-winning unbeaten 60 off 40 balls and picked a wicket too. The best thing about that innings was Dube finishing the game, something he has learnt by spending his time at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from none other than a certain MS Dhoni. Rinku Singh will want more time at the crease but he knows his job will be to create a positive effect on the scoreboard in these 8 to 10 balls.

A memorable Mohali outing for Shivam Dube

FIFTY for the left-hander and #TeamIndia are just 12 runs away from win

Follow the Match

Virat Kohli has joined Team India in Indore after skipping the first match due to personal reasons which reportedly was the birthday celebration of his daughter Vamika, who turned 3. Kohli should get back to his No 3 slot which means Shubman Gill may have to make way for him and Yashasvi Jaiswa, if he is fit, should walk in to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan here.

When will India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match match be played?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be played on January 14 (Sunday) 2024.

Where will India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match be played?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will take place at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

At what time will India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match start?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match live streaming in India?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Jiocinema.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match live telecast in India?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I match live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 in India.

India Vs Afghanistan: Squads

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

India Vs Afghanistan: Probable 11s

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar