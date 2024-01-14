IND Vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I In Indore, 7PM IST, January 14

After beating Afghanistan in the 1st T20I in Mohali, Team India will be looking to seal the series in Indore in the 2nd T20I today. It will be played at the Holkar stadium and expect a packed house. Indore happens to be home of India pacer Avesh Khan. It will be interesting to see whether he gets a game today or not. But all the eyes will be on Virat Kohli, the man who returns to the T20Is afer a gap of 14 months. He was to play the 1st T20I on January 11 but skipped that match due to personal reasons.

The star batter is likely replace Tilak Varma with fit-again Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to come for Shubman Gill who is struggling for runs currently. India are unlikely to make any other change in the playing 11 unless there are any injury concerns. As far as making your Dream11 team is concerned, you can take a bet on Kohli in this match. He is returning to the format after a long gap and may not perform as well as expected. But if he does, you can earn a lot of points. Rohit Sharma can be a great pick. He is also a risk as the India captain looks to attack from the word go irrespective of which format he is playing.

If Rohit clicks, he is going to fetch a lot of points. Make Shivam Dube your captain and Rohit can be vice-captain. From Afghanistan do pick Rahmandullah Gurbaz as he is a strokemaker and on his day, he has he ability to smash a hundred as well.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team for 2nd T20

Captain: Shivam Dube

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Naveen Ul Haq, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

India vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan Full Squads

IND: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Ravi Bishnoi.

AFG: Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Saleem.