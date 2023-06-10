topStoriesenglish2620152
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA WTC FINAL 2023

IND: 164-3 (40) | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 5 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Kohli And Rahane

India Vs Australia Day 5, WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Need 280 Runs With & Wickets In Hands

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

The target for Team India on Day 5 of the World Test Championship Final against Australia is to get to 280 runs with 7 wickets in hand. Two of India's most experienced batters Ajinkya Rahane and Chasemaster Virat Kohli at the crease and Men In Blue will look to chase down this record total of 444 runs in the fourth innings to claim their first ICC trophy in 10 years.

Meanwhile On Day 4

It was yet another thrilling day of Test cricket, with only one day remaining in the final match. The current equation stands as follows: Australia needs 7 wickets to win, while India requires 280 runs for victory. The Australian team displayed a cautious approach during the morning session, managing to score only 78 runs for the loss of two wickets. However, they adopted a more aggressive batting strategy after lunch, resulting in Carey and Starc combining forces to add an impressive 93 runs for the seventh wicket. This partnership allowed Cummins to declare the innings, leaving one and a half sessions remaining in the Test match.

Facing a challenging target, the Indian openers started off strong, scoring runs at a brisk pace. Unfortunately, just before tea, Green took an outstanding catch at gully to dismiss one of the Indian openers. Nevertheless, India continued to accumulate runs steadily in the final session, with Rohit and Pujara showcasing their good form. However, the Indian captain, Kohli, fell to Lyon in the first over bowled by the latter while attempting a sweep shot. Pujara followed suit in the very next over, playing an uncharacteristic shot and getting dismissed. Australia seized the momentum with these quick wickets, but Kohli and Rahane ensured that there were no further setbacks for India. They batted fluently and formed a solid 71-run partnership, stabilizing the Indian innings.

